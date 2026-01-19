Blue Jackets Week Ahead: Schedule & Storylines – Bowness Era Begins, Sellers Watch, Bright Spots and More

The Columbus Blue Jackets are in a period of significant transition and evaluation. Following a major coaching change earlier this month, the team is trying to find its footing at home while facing critical decisions ahead of the trade deadline. Here are the key storylines and upcoming schedule for the week of Jan 19-26, 2026.

The Rick Bowness Era Begins

The biggest story in Columbus is the recent firing of head coach Dean Evason on Jan. 12. Veteran coach Rick Bowness has taken over behind the bench. Bowness is tasked with stabilizing a team that has struggled with consistency and defensive structure. Early returns have shown a spark, particularly in the performance of the defense under his system.

Goaltending Controversy

A clear battle for the crease has emerged. Young netminder Jet Greaves has arguably outplayed veteran Elvis Merzlikins this season. Greaves has posted superior numbers, leading to speculation that the team may look to move Merzlikins to clear the way for Greaves as the undisputed starter. Despite the speculation, Merzlikins has won two in a row since Coach Bowness has taken over and seems to be reinvigorated with the change at the top.

Trade Deadline “Sellers” Watch

With the team sitting near the bottom of the Metropolitan Division, the Blue Jackets are widely expected to be sellers at the upcoming trade deadline. Captain Boone Jenner is surfacing in rumors as a high-value trade chip for contending teams. Conversely, there is some chatter about “buying” specific pieces to help the retool, but selling veteran assets seems more likely.

Defensive Bright Spots

Despite the team’s struggles, the blue line has provided optimism. Zach Werenski is playing at a Norris Trophy-caliber level with elite advanced stats. Meanwhile, young defenseman Denton Mateychuk has been a revelation, cementing himself as a core piece of the future.

Injury Ward

The team is navigating several injuries. Mason Marchment, Miles Wood, and Isac Lundestrom are currently on Injured Reserve. Mateychuk and Dante Fabbro are listed as day-to-day, and Erik Gudbranson recently returned to the lineup after a long absence.

Blue Jackets Schedule Jan. 19 – 26

Date Day Opponent Time (EST) Location Jan. 20 Tuesday Ottawa Senators 7:00 PM Nationwide Arena Jan. 22 Thursday Dallas Stars 7:00 PM Nationwide Arena Jan. 24 Saturday Tampa Bay Lightning 7:00 PM Nationwide Arena Jan. 26 Monday Los Angeles Kings 7:00 PM Nationwide Arena

