Bruins Acquire Viktor Arvidsson from Oilers in Cap-Clearing Move

The Boston Bruins have acquired winger Viktor Arvidsson from the Edmonton Oilers in exchange for a 2027 fifth-round pick, according to multiple reports. Both the Oilers and the Bruins confirmed the deal on Tuesday, just minutes before free agency was set to open.

No salary is being retained by Edmonton, allowing the Oilers to clear approximately $4.5 million in cap space ahead of free agency.

Initially reported by Elliotte Friedman as a possibility, the trade was later confirmed by Irfaan Gaffar. It didn’t take long before other insiders started reporting the same news, as Edmonton was attempting to trade Arvidsson, who had waived his no-trade clause to facilitate the move.

The deal was basically a mutual understanding between the player and Oilers management that the relationship didn’t work out as both sides had hoped when he was signed last summer. Brought in by Jeff Jackson on the same day Jeff Skinner was signed, neither player panned out in Edmonton and both are now gone.

Viktor Arvidsson, Edmonton Oilers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

General Manager Stan Bowman recently commented that while no-trade clauses can complicate deals, the Oilers had a strong relationship with Arvidsson. The winger was realistic in his outlook on the 2025-26 season, knowing that he wasn’t likely to get a lot of ice time or a top opportunity in Edmonton. Needing a big season to earn another lucrative contract offer from a team in the summer of 2026-27, Arvidsson was aware that his best bet was to go where he would get solid ice time.

Oilers Can Now Go Shopping In Free Agency

With the cap space now freed, Edmonton is actively searching for a middle-six winger better suited to complement Draisaitl’s game. The biggest name on the market is Brock Boeser and the Oilers have been loosely linked to him. However, he might be out of the range of forwards Edmonton can afford. Other names linked include Jack Roslovic and Andrew Mangiapane.

TSN’s Ryan Rishaug suggested the Oilers might try to free up even more cap space, potentially moving Adam Henrique if he’s willing to waive his no-trade clause as well.

For Boston, Arvidsson adds speed, tenacity, and transition-based offense to their top nine—a classic bounce-back candidate on a team that values relentless effort. He’ll bring a motivated presence to the Bruins’ lineup after a tough stint in Edmonton. As for what else the Bruins do, they have over $8.7 million in cap space to make other moves. They have the wherewithal to go shopping in free agency as well.