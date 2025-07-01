Maple Leafs News & Rumours: Maccelli, Holmberg, Roy & Lorentz

Welcome to the first day of NHL free agency—and true to form, the Toronto Maple Leafs didn’t sit quietly. While they didn’t chase the most prominent names off the board, Brad Treliving and his staff made purposeful, calculated moves. These included adding a playmaker in Matias Maccelli, bringing in Stanley Cup–winning center Nicolas Roy in the Mitch Marner trade, re-signing one of their most consistent depth forwards in Stephen Lorentz, and—perhaps surprisingly—walking away from Pontus Holmberg.

Each of these moves speaks to a broader shift in identity under new head coach Craig Berube: more physicality, versatility, and a tighter cap structure. It’s a team trying to turn the page while remaining competitive—and Maple Leafs fans are watching closely for what’s coming next.

Item One: Maple Leafs Trade for Matias Maccelli in Under-the-Radar Deal

The Maple Leafs made a subtle but intriguing move by acquiring Finnish winger Matias Maccelli from the Utah Mammoth in exchange for a 2027 third-round pick. While the move didn’t make the duplicate headlines as some of the day’s big-ticket signings, it can offer substantial upside, especially if Maccelli rediscovers the form he showed just a season ago.

Matias Maccelli, Utah Hockey Club (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Only 24 years old, Maccelli is a playmaking winger once considered a rising star in Arizona. In 2023–24, he posted 17 goals and 57 points in 82 games—solid top-six production on a rebuilding Coyotes team. But last season (2024–25), after the franchise’s relocation to Utah, Maccelli’s role and usage plummeted. He registered just 18 points in 55 games and was scratched for long stretches down the stretch, appearing in only three of Utah’s final 20 games.

The trade may be as much about opportunity as it is about value. Does Toronto see top-six potential in Maccelli—if he can find chemistry with the right linemates? That’s a big “if,” but it’s a manageable bet at $3.425 million for one more year (before restricted free agency).

Item Two: Pontus Holmberg Allowed to Walk: Fallout From the Maccelli Trade?

In one of the bigger surprises of the day, the Maple Leafs chose not to tender a qualifying offer to 25-year-old forward Pontus Holmberg, allowing him to walk as an unrestricted free agent. This move likely involved significant internal discussion, given Holmberg’s steady growth in the organization and his low cap hit. It might be directly tied to Toronto’s acquisition of Maccelli and the arrival of Roy in the Marner move.

Pontus Holmberg, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Holmberg had carved out a trusted role under Craig Berube (who often spoke about how much he liked him). He averaged a career-high 12:40 in ice time last season while posting seven goals and 19 points across 68 games. He played a smart, responsible game and was often praised for his hockey sense. While not flashy, Holmberg was a dependable bottom-six contributor and a quietly important piece during stretches of injury or inconsistency up the middle.

Letting him walk without even a qualifying offer—especially in a cap-sensitive summer—suggests the team saw Maccelli as a clear upgrade in skill and potential. While the two don’t play identical styles, Maccelli adds more offensive upside and may slot into a similar lineup role. That said, Holmberg’s departure also signals a shift in how Berube and Treliving build the team’s bottom six: less about familiarity, more about fit and offensive ceiling.

Expect Holmberg to sign elsewhere quickly—he’s the quietly effective player teams look for to round out their roster. Given how much Sheldon Keefe liked him, I wouldn’t bet against the New Jersey Devils at least phoning Holmberg’s agent.

Item Three: Welcome to Toronto: Nicolas Roy Joins the Maple Leafs

The trade is now official. Marner is heading to the Vegas Golden Knights. In return, the Maple Leafs have acquired 28-year-old center Nicolas Roy—a player with a Stanley Cup ring, a versatile skill set, and a reputation as one of the more underrated forwards in the NHL.

Roy arrives with a manageable cap hit of $3 million through the 2026–27 season, giving Toronto some flexibility as they reshape their forward group under Treliving and Berube. While he spent much of his time in Vegas in a bottom-six role, Roy produced 15 goals and 31 points last season while contributing physicality (72 hits) and strong defensive effort (47 blocked shots). He’s a right-shot center who can also play the wing, which gives the Maple Leafs some functional versatility.

Nicolas Roy, Vegas Golden Knights (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

At 6-foot-4 and 200-plus pounds, Roy brings the size Toronto craves down the middle. The question now is whether Berube will give him an authentic top-six look—something Roy never fully received in Vegas, despite his consistent underlying numbers and strong possession metrics. I wonder if the team has already considered Roy in an expanded role, especially if they lean into a more defensively responsible, physical identity.

Over his six NHL seasons, Roy has totaled 166 points in 369 regular-season games and added 32 points in 79 playoff contests. That includes a Stanley Cup run in 2023, where he played a key role in Vegas’ bottom six. In short, he’s not Marner—but he is a serious NHL player with playoff pedigree and the kind of adaptable game that might fit perfectly under Berube’s system. Whether he thrives in Toronto might depend on the type of opportunity he gets—and how well he seizes it.

Item Four: Golden Retriever Energy Returns: Lorentz Re-Signs for Three More Years

The Maple Leafs have locked up one of their most beloved grinders, re-signing Stephen Lorentz to a three-year, $4.05 million deal ($1.35 million AAV). The 28-year-old winger carved out a valuable spot in Toronto’s bottom six last season, contributing eight goals, 19 points, and nearly 200 hits across 80 games. He also blocked 55 shots and registered 76 shots on goal—proof of his consistent work ethic and willingness to sacrifice.

Steven Lorentz, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Andrew Mordzynski/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Lorentz plays with the crash-and-bang edge that Berube will lean on, but his infectious personality and team-first approach have made him a locker-room favourite. One hockey writer recently described him as “a fourth-line banger with a touch of offensive upside—and the personality of a golden retriever.” That feels about right. He’s not flashy but fits a clear identity: fast, physical, low-maintenance, and relentlessly optimistic. With this extension, Toronto keeps a trusted role player who helps make the team more complicated to play against, both on the ice and in spirit.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

The day’s moves raise just as many questions as they answer. Will Maccelli earn a top-six shot? Can Roy anchor a tougher, deeper middle six? Perhaps most pressing: with Marner now gone, does another marquee name arrive—or is the team banking on depth, structure, and Berube’s system to carry them forward?

Either way, expect more movement. The Maple Leafs still need help on defense and have flexibility with cap space and roster spots. And if Monday’s trades and signings are any indication, this front office has a clear plan—and isn’t afraid to make bold choices to execute it.