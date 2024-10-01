Joonas Korpisalo Being the Bruins’ Starting Goalie Is Not a Bad Thing

There is a new number one goalie for the Boston Bruins and it is not who you think. With contract negotiations still ongoing between general manager Don Sweeney and goaltender Jeremy Swayman, the Bruins have named their starter for opening night.

Joonas Korpisalo will be Bruins opening night starter, according to Montgomery. — Ty Anderson (@_TyAnderson) September 30, 2024

Newly acquired goaltender Joonas Korpisalo will be the starter for the team’s first game on Oct. 8 against the Florida Panthers. It is certainly a tall task, as they are the defending Stanley Cup champions.

It is Korpisalo’s Time to Shine

Maybe it is not something that Korpisalo expected, but here he is, the number one goaltender for the Bruins for the time being. Some may be hesitant on the matter, given the way he performed during the 2023-24 season. Goaltending was a poor spot for the Ottawa Senators and he was partially to blame. Korpisalo finished the season with a 3.27 goals-against average (GAA), a .890 save percentage (SV%), and a subpar minus-16.1 goals saved above expected (GSAx).

The bar is low, but that is not a bad thing. With a change of scenery and a better defensive system in place, Korpisalo is in the perfect situation to revamp his game. Playing behind this Bruins defensive group has been a sigh of relief for him. Not to mention, the forwards also play a strong two-way game, making it a cohesive defensive unit. In fact, Korpisalo has looked strong this preseason, instilling optimism that he is up to the task.

Korpisalo Thriving in Preseason

Working with goalie coach Bob Essensa has paid off early. Korpisalo was more than likely going to back up Swayman this season regardless. Also, a lot of eyes were going to be on Brandon Bussi and Michael DiPietro. They are the younger goalies in the Bruins pipeline and players many thought could take the next steps in their young careers. Bussi and DiPietro both have not looked nearly as sharp, both posting a SV% below .900. As for Korpisalo, he has done a tremendous job this preseason showing what he can do in the crease.

Joonas Korpisalo, Ottawa Senators (Photo by André Ringuette/NHLI via Getty Images)

Korpisalo has been sharp this preseason. He looks motivated, but he has also been positionally sound and tracking pucks well. In three games this preseason, he has faced 47 shots on goal and stopped 44 of them. He has a .936 SV% in this span and a phenomenal 1.92 GAA. One area he has been super sharp in is the high-danger areas of the ice. Of the 47 shots he has faced, 16 have come in that area. He’s stopped 15 of those shots, good for a .938 SV% in that area of the ice.

These are really strong numbers and a strong preseason so far. His 2.86 GSAx also stands out, showing how dialed in he has been. Korpisalo is coming in motivated and with a chip on his shoulder and he has looked confident. The Panthers are a formidable opponent, but starting Korpisalo is not a bad thing.

Ride the Korpisalo Wave

There is no timetable on how long Korpisalo will be the Bruins’ number one goalie. However, they will be in good shape with him between the pipes. The level of play he is showing during the preseason should instill confidence not just in the Bruins staff, but the fans as well. It will be a tall task to shoulder the load, but nothing that he hasn’t done at the NHL level before. Ride the wave and enjoy what he can bring to the club – because it looks promising so far.