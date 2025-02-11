3 Things the Bruins Need to Improve on After the Break

After a brutal loss at home to the Vegas Golden Knights (Feb. 8), the break is much needed for the Boston Bruins. It’s the 4 Nations Face-Off, so some are playing and most are going to enjoy the layoff. As it currently stands, the Bruins are on the outside looking in for the playoff picture. There is an endless debate as to which direction this team should go come the trade deadline, but if the Bruins are to make a true playoff push, there are things they need to improve on.

Special Teams Play Is Disastrous

When you look at the true strength of the Bruins and the way they were built last summer, it was from the back end out. This team was going to be reliant on its goaltending duo of Jeremy Swayman and Joonas Korpisalo, but also the defensemen in front of them. That’s not been the case at all. Losing defenseman Hampus Lindholm, who’s been out since Nov. 12 has been a massive loss for the club. This has not only impacted their five-on-five play, but also their special teams play.

This is not just a Lindholm issue, it’s the entire team. If you are going to have an offense that is bottom ten in the league in every offensive category, you need your special teams to come through. The fact that it has let them down has been detrimental to their season, and it’s something that needs to improve when games resume.

It’s a unit that is predictable. The team will cycle the puck and figure a way to send a pass over to David Pastrnak who is waiting to fire a slapshot on net. Teams know this, and they key on this. The other glaring part is their inability to finish. In all power play situations, the Bruins have generated 41.66 expected goals and have scored 25. That’s a minus-16.66 goals scored above expected, which is not ideal for a team that’s spent the second most time on ice for power play opportunities. Their power play percentage sits at 14.5%, which is 30th in the league. Don’t blink now, the penalty kill is just as poor.

The Bruins’ penalty kill has been rough this season. They’ve allowed the second most goals (44) and are the 25th-ranked unit with a 75.4% success rate. A huge reason is their inability to not give up quality chances. Teams have feasted on inner-slot chances and have even created rebounds and high-danger chances. 28 of the 44 goals against have come from the high-danger areas. The Bruins need to clear stuff up in that area and make it a strength.

The Bruins’ special teams play has a minus-22 goal differential, which is not ideal. These areas of play need to be better after the break.

Elias Lindholm Needs to Do More

Adjusting to a new team and a new city is never an easy thing. Not to mention, general manager Don Sweeney brought in Elias Lindholm to provide center depth and planned on having him play alongside Pastrnak. That’s not been the case for Lindholm during the 2024-25 season.

Elias Lindholm, Boston Bruins (Photo by China Wong/NHLI via Getty Images)

Lindholm started the season scorching hot. He had five points in the team’s first three games of the season and then ended the month of October with one more point. Furthermore, he went 17 games and a whole calendar month without scoring a goal. The streaky production is very evident with Lindholm and is not something anyone envisioned. When it comes to his production overall, he has 29 points and 12 of them have come at five-on-five. Furthermore, his goal against the New York Rangers (Feb. 5) was his first point at five-on-five in 16 games.

You need more, especially since this is a player that is being paid $7.75 million per season. Lindholm is a good player and situationally aware. He is responsible defensively and is an asset for the Bruins. His biggest strength is his faceoff winning percentage, as it is 54.09 for the season. But he does need to produce more and give the Bruins an extra layer of offense.

Bruins’ Willingness to Give the Youth More Opportunities

There is no denying that the Bruins need more skill and speed in their lineup. Being heavy buyers for that at the trade deadline should be off the table. But the Bruins have that skill and speed within their own farm system.

The front office made the right call by bringing Matthew Poitras into the fold. He has been an enormous bright spot and has given the Bruins needed depth and an offensive spark. Poitras is a tremendous player and a smart player. He has great vision and his awareness to making plays that lead to goals is evident. But the Bruins need more.

We have seen players like Justin Brazeau get bumped to the fourth line and his ice time diminish. Oliver Wahlstrom has not been a home run hit. So bring in the kids. If there was ever a year to see what you truly have in your youth, it’s this season.

Fabian Lysell and Georgii Merkulov deserve to get brought up to the big club. In 38 games played, Lysell has eight goals and 26 points, and Merkulov is a near-point-per-game player, with 11 goals and 40 points in 42 games, in their tenure with the Providence Bruins.

Both have tremendous talent and given how the Bruins season has gone, it’s time to improve the lineup with the youth that they have in the pipeline.

Time to Improve Before It’s Too Late

The Bruins have a lot they need to improve on. If they want to climb further into this playoff race, the special teams play has to improve. Lindholm could use the 4 Nations break as motivation to help rejuvenate his game, and if the Bruins want to improve the lineup from within, bring up the kids.