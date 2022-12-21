Bruins Weekly: Pastrnak, Lysell, Trade Candidates & More

Another week is down in the 2022-23 season for the Boston Bruins and their strong start to the season continued after going 2-0-1 in the last week on home ice. They have one more home game on Dec. 22, before a three-game road trip around the Christmas break will lead them into the New Year and the Winter Classic against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Fenway Park.

In this edition of Bruins Weekly, another feat is reached for the teams leading scorer, a veteran is honored for a milestone, some NHL scouts have been hanging around the Bruins’ minor leagues, and much more.

Pastrnak Secures Another 20-Goal Season

In the Bruins’ 4-2 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Dec. 17, David Pastrnak scored in the first period on a power play goal for his 20th goal of the season. It is the seventh straight season that he has reached the 20-goal plateau for the Black and Gold. He added his 21st in the Bruins’ 7-3 win over the Florida Panthers on Dec. 19.

Related: Dear Santa: Boston Bruins Wish List for 2023

Latest News & Highlights

The 2019-20 co-winner of the Maurice Rocket Richard Award with Alex Ovechkin of the Washington Capitals with 48, Pastrnak is playing in the final year of his contract and is looking at a huge pay raise heading into 2023-24. Where that bump happens remains to be seen, but each day that passes without Boston getting him to agree to a contract is another day closer to losing him in the offseason.

Bergeron Honored for 1,000th Career Point

Prior to the game against Columbus, the Bruins honored Patrice Bergeron for recording his 1,000th career point against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Nov. 21 when he assisted on a Brad Marchand goal. He received several gifts including a Tiffany crystal from Johnny Bucyk, which was from the NHL, general manager (GM) Don Sweeney presented him with a second golden stick, a hockey tradition for 1,000-point scorers. Bergeron received his first one in Feb. 2019 for playing in his 1,000th career game.

Patrice Bergeron, Boston Bruins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Bruins president Cam Neely presented the Boston captain with a check for $37,000 for a charity of his choice, while Marchand and David Krejci presented him with gifts from his teammates. It was a ceremony that almost didn’t happen as it appeared that Bergeron was going to retire after Boston’s elimination from the Stanley Cup Playoffs last May by the Carolina Hurricanes, but he made the decision to return for at least one more season and the Black and Gold are glad he did.

Lysell Heading to 2023 WJC After Impressive Performance

Top prospect Fabian Lysell played his final game for the Providence Bruins in the American Hockey League (AHL) on Dec. 16 with a goal and an assist in a 5-4 loss to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. The 21st overall pick of the 2021 Entry Draft has eight goals and 11 assists this season for Providence. Coach Ryan Mougenel has been impressed with Lysell’s all-around game this season. ”He’s got obviously a great offensive mind but those are the things that are going to give him longevity in the NHL. He is a really bright kid. He gets it.”

Fabian Lysell, Boston Bruins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Lysell will be playing in his second consecutive World Junior Championship after scoring two goals with four assists for Sweden in August at the rescheduled 2022 World Junior Championship in Edmonton as Sweden took home the Bronze Medal.

According to Mark Divver of New England Hockey Journal, several NHL scouts were in attendance at the P-Bruins overtime loss to the Phantoms as we inch closer to the NHL trade season getting underway. The trade deadline is March 3 and the Bruins are expected to be one of the more active teams looking to strengthen their roster for a Stanley Cup playoff run. Just who were the scouts looking at?

The clear and obvious answer is Mike Reilly, who has been in Providence since November and it’s clear that he’s falling off of the depth chart in Boston. He is an offensive defenseman who would be a benefit to a team looking to add that to their backend. Another veteran candidate would be Chris Wagner who has eight goals this season in his second straight AHL season. He was a fourth-line depth piece in 2020-21 and could find a role with another team this season. Young players Jack Ahcan and Luke Toporowski are other prospects that could draw some interest. In the case of Toporowski, he is not signed to an NHL contract with the Bruins, but an AHL one, which means if any team wants him, they just need him to sign an NHL contract. We may never know who was drawing the most interest, but it’s something worth keeping an eye on.

Bruins Quotes of the Week

Taylor Hall after the Bruins blow a 2-0 third-period lead against the Los Angeles Kings: “At the end of the day, that third period, I don’t know if they wanted it more or whatever it was, but you’re up 2-0 on home ice, it’s gotta be a win.”

Jim Montgomery after the Bruins struggled through a win over the Blue Jackets: “I don’t think we’re playing very good hockey.”

Montgomery on Jeremy Swayman’s 30-save performance against Columbus: “I thought he was our best player, and I think he needed to be. Very confident. Very confident in his movements…mentally, when a goalie is on top, he is taking whistles at the right moments, tries to go for that empty net goal – that’s a sign of someone that the game is going slow for, which is what you want mentally.”

Connor Clifton on discussing his nickname Cliffy Hockey with Montgomery after the Bruins’ win over Florida: “We talked about it the other day. We both hate it. I never really liked it, honestly. It is what it is. Sometimes you get a nickname, and it sticks. It’s kinda what happened.”

Bruins Week Ahead

Thursday: vs. Winnipeg Jets, 7 p.m.

Friday: at New Jersey Devils, 7 p.m.

Tuesday: at Ottawa Senators, 7 p.m.