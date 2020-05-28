The Buffalo Beauts announced that they have re-signed two key players that played an important role on the team last season as rookies. On May 21 they announced that center Cassidy MacPherson would be returning for a second season in Beauts’ blue and five days later it was revealed that they also re-signed All-Star defender Lenka Čurmová.

From Slovakia With Love

Back in October Čurmová scored the first goal in Buffalo’s fifth season, and in doing so became the first Slovakian to record a point in the NWHL; following that she won the VEDA NWHL Player of the Week. In 23 regular-season games, the defender blocked 23 shots (second on the Beauts), recorded 11 points (3g-8a), and represented the Beauts at the 2020 NWHL All-Star Game in Boston.

Buffalo Beauts defender Lenka Čurmová scored the first goal by a Slovakian player in NWHL history (Photo Credit: Bryan Johnson).

“I appreciate the opportunity to be a Beaut again,” said Čurmová in the press release announcing her signing. “I can’t wait to be back on the ice and to feel the power of our Buffalo Beauts fans.”

The 23-year-old defender played in Buffalo’s lone playoff game and has represented Slovakia in IIHF competitions since she was 15-years-old. Now she’ll represent the Beauts for another season in Western New York. With her back under contract, it will be interesting to see if her fellow Slovakian Iveta Klimášová also comes back to Buffalo for a second season.

“We are elate to have Lenka back,” said Buffalo head coach Pete Perram. “She deservedly was an All-Star in her rookie NWHL season and is a player that can play big minutes in all situations, and a player that a coach can trust to ‘bring it’ day in and day out.”

Cassidy Mac is Back

Despite the lure of an NWHL team now existing in her home province MacPherson decided to re-sign with the Beauts for a second season. She tallied 12 points (5g-7a) in 24 regular-season games and added an assist in her lone playoff game. Five of her points came during the final six games of the season.

Cassidy MacPherson of the Buffalo Beauts attempts to block a shot from Connecticut Whale captain Shannon Doyle. (Photo Credit: Bryan Johnson Photography)

“The Beauts fans are truly the best and I’m excited to continue playing in front of them,” MacPherson said in the press release announcing her signing. “I can’t wait to start Season 6! I am so grateful to be able to continue my hockey career here in Buffalo.”

We’re not sure how much if at all, GM Nate Oliver had to convince the 22-year-old to choose Buffalo over Toronto, but one thing is for sure – they are happy to welcome back a player who can play a sound game in all three zones.

Cassidy MacPherson scores the first NWHL goal of her career against the Connecticut Whale’s Cassandra Goyette. (Photo Credit: Mike Hetzel).

“Cass is very solid in the face-off circle, she’s a versatile forward, and one of the most respected leaders on our team,” said Oliver of the key move. “This signing was an extremely important one for the Beauts as we continue to build our roster for next season.”

“Coach Pete Perram believes Cassidy is one of the most underrated players in the NWHL, and he has high expectations for her second season in the pros,” added Oliver.

The Buffalo Beauts huddle up before a game in Connecticut. (Photo Credit: Bryan Johnson Photography)

The Beauts now have seven players signed for next season. MacPherson and Čurmová join returning forward Taylor Accursi, defenders Marie-Jo Pelletier, and Lisa Chesson, and rookies Carly Jackson (goalie) and Dominique Kremer (defense).