Can the Maple Leafs Balance Structure & Creativity Under Craig Berube?

The Toronto Maple Leafs opened the preseason with a sloppy overtime loss to the Ottawa Senators despite icing what looked like their regular-season roster. The game was soft, with the Maple Leafs allowing an undermanned Senators team to fight back and win in overtime.

However, the team has shown more promise since then. The focus has shifted to evaluating young players, and while their offensive production hasn’t been stellar, their defensive play has shone—no team has scored on them with the man advantage.

Early impressions of Craig Berube as head coach reveal two key things: first, he’s not the hard-nosed tyrant his reputation suggests. While we don’t know what’s happening behind the scenes, his public approach has been measured and fair—he hasn’t called players out but instead offers calm, balanced appraisals. Second, the team is responding to his systems, particularly on defense. Though the offense has yet to click fully, the team is finding ways to win and sticking to solid defensive schemes.

In the video below, Maple Leafs analysts discuss how the team has adapted to Berube’s new style. While it’s working well with the depth players and young prospects, the question remains: how will he leverage this system with the elite offensive talent on the roster?

Hockey Analysts Kypreos and Bourne Weigh In on Berube

Nick Kypreos and Justin Bourne recently discussed the Maple Leafs’ new style of play under head coach Craig Berube on Real Kyper and Bourne, offering their early preseason takeaways. With Berube’s preference for a more straightforward, North-South approach, they explored how the team can find the right balance between adopting a more structured system without stifling their star players’ creativity.

A Shift to a More Direct, Simplified Game

Kypreos and Bourne noted that the Maple Leafs have emphasized a “dump and chase” strategy this preseason. Berube is known for playing a challenging, direct game, focused on getting the puck deep and simplifying play. This contrasts with the more fluid, possession-based style the Maple Leafs have been known for in recent seasons.

Kypreos remarked, “The game’s much different… dump and chase, and it feels different.” He suggested that the team might simplify the game so that it becomes too rigid at times. However, the goal is clear—reduce mistakes and play a system that limits risks, especially in high-stakes moments.

Finding the Balance Between Structure and Creativity

One of the challenges will be how Berube can implement his structured system without stripping away the dynamic playmaking ability of stars like Mitch Marner and William Nylander. These players thrive in situations where they utilize their world-class talent to make plays rather than adhering strictly to a dump-and-chase style.

“I don’t want to watch Mitch Marner go North and South and dump it in,” Kypreos admitted. “I don’t want to watch Willie Nylander [do that either].” This highlights the difficulty for Berube: maintaining accountability and a more disciplined approach while allowing star players to retain their flair and creativity.

Will There Be Different Rules for Different Players?

Kypreos and Bourne also raised the question of whether Berube will need to adopt different rules for different players. Will young players like Nicholas Robertson be allowed to take the same risks as established stars like Marner or Nylander? Bourne suggested that while a player like Marner might be given more freedom to hold onto the puck and make plays, a younger player like Robertson will likely be expected to keep things simple and avoid high-risk maneuvers.

“It’s tough to be the coach when different players have different rules,” Bourne observed. This creates a challenging dynamic for Berube—ensuring consistency in his messaging while recognizing that some players can be granted more creative freedom due to their elite skill level.

The Bottom Line: Can the Maple Leafs Maximizing the New System

As the season approaches, the Maple Leafs must strike the right balance between Berube’s more direct, structured system and the creative, free-flowing play that their top players excel at. While the new style emphasizes accountability and minimizing mistakes, the team must also ensure that it doesn’t lose the offensive firepower that has been a hallmark of their game.

Berube’s success in managing these dynamics will be crucial to the Maple Leafs’ ability to succeed with their new approach. So far, so good. However, the games don’t count yet. What happens when they do will be the bigger question.