Canadiens Claim Sammy Blais Off Waivers From Maple Leafs

The Montréal Canadiens have claimed Sammy Blais off of waivers from the Toronto Maple Leafs. Blais now returns to where he was expecting to start the season, with his boyhood team, the Canadiens.

Blais was originally placed on waivers by the Canadiens at the start of the season and was claimed by the Maple Leafs. So, they had first dibs to claim him back from Toronto when he was placed on waivers yesterday at 2:00 p.m., EST.

Blais Returns to the Canadiens’ Organization

Blais, 29, has had a very interesting start to the season. The Montmagny, Quebec native signed with the Canadiens this past offseason to get the opportunity to play with his boyhood team. Unfortunately, he needed to pass through waivers and because the Maple Leafs needed help with forward depth, they claimed him. However, now that they don’t need the forward depth, he was waived again and will now have his chance to play for the Canadiens’ organization.

Toronto Maple Leafs left wing Sammy Blais (Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images)

So far this season, Blais has played in eight games and scored one goal and two assists for three points and had 28 hits. He joins Alexandre Texier, Joe Veleno, Zach Bolduc, Alexandre Carrier and Sam Montembeault as other French-Canadian players to join their home-province team. Which is something that the Canadiens have been known for.