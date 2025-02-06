Canadiens Need to Approach Trade Deadline With Long-Term Plans in Mind

The Montreal Canadiens’ rebuild is moving along at a good pace. General manager (GM) Kent Hughes has been making incremental improvements to the organization in his short tenure, but this season it’s proving to be important. With the club showing signs of growth and preparing for next season, some fans are calling for him to sell some veterans. However, being buyers would serve them better.

Related: Montreal Canadiens Should Be Cautious Buyers Ahead of the Trade Deadline

While holding onto their unrestricted free agents (UFA) will help this season, they also need additional help at forward – some size and grit to help head coach Martin St. Louis roll out a bottom six that can grind opponents down. A smaller move now could provide a large impact over the long term. But also, Hughes will need to look to the future development of his prospects and could add to the roster now, for a low cost, someone who can fill that bottom-six role and help mentor incoming Russian players.

Canadiens’ Development Plan

Player development is as much an art form as a science, and every management group has their process and philosophy. Positive results come down to two factors: the players buy in, and rely on a consistent message from the team’s development staff. In 2015, the same development approach was used for every player; play one year in Europe, junior hockey or NCAA, then make the jump into the professional ranks.

It was a cookie-cutter approach that made no accommodations for individual needs or issues before putting them into the professional leagues. Are they smaller or larger? Are they in need of more development in their skills like skating or shooting? Former GM Marc Bergevin had some development coaches, but none were specialists, and they weren’t supported with analytics. Now, under Hughes, the Canadiens have specialty coaches and more.

Emil Heineman, Montreal Canadiens (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The current management group has invested heavily in player development plans for both their prospects playing junior or NCAA and their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate players as well. They have access to all of the same development coaches as the Canadiens do. This approach is starting to pay dividends at the lower levels, such as Emil Heineman, who, before his injury, was one of the highest-scoring rookies in the NHL. Part of the reason this program is showing results is the individualized hands-on approach – such as management’s recent trip to Russia to meet with Ivan Demidov.

“We keep in touch with the Montreal. I get messages from team representatives after games. It’s not after every game I play, but quite often; maybe once every week or two. We discuss various things.” – Ivan Demidov

Each player has a tailored development plan, and while some require constant feedback, others need less, like Bogdan Konyushkov. The Russian right-handed defender has a high hockey IQ, excellent mobility and an ability to play a physical game.

The 22-year-old can produce good offensive numbers and is under contract with his Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) club for a couple more seasons past this one, so his potential arrival in the NHL should coincide with Montreal’s planned timeline for becoming contenders, adding significant skill and depth. Their approach isn’t the same for everyone, with older prospects in Russia, they provide feedback to Konyushkov, but they don’t keep daily contact, they would do so at longer intervals, such as weekly instead of daily, as his expected arrival is further out than Demidov’s.

Canadiens Need Veteran Leadership

Carey Price and Shea Weber left a legacy of leadership. Brendan Gallagher is still there and setting an example with his consistent efforts, however, for young Russians, there are added language and cultural barriers.

The Pittsburgh Penguins might be on the decline from their halcyon days as a dynasty, but their core players are still there, despite their age, showing the way for young players. In a recent interview, Russian goaltending prospect Sergei Murashov with RG.org said that Sidney Crosby’s leadership made a lasting impression. His dedication to his craft, staying on the ice for extra drills, focusing on the smaller details, while pushing his limits in practice every day but doing so while encouraging everyone around him endeared him to the young netminder. It shows that one of the greatest players in NHL history, whose skill is the stuff of legend, still puts in the work and focuses on the details of his own game, to remain at the top of his craft.

Canadiens Should be Buyers

Player development can seem straightforward: building plans for training, nutrition and making adjustments on the ice. But it isn’t easy. This is why the Canadiens should shop for a mentor at the deadline. Adding someone to mentor their Russian prospects would make a significant impact on the long-term success of the club without paying a major price.



Klim Kostin, a Russian version of Joel Armia, was a first-round selection with high expectations. He is now a bottom-six power forward, who excels when playing a puck-possession cycle game. He can win one-on-one battles along the boards and punish defenders physically on the forecheck. However, until now, he hasn’t found the right team to fit in with or the consistency necessary to stick with a team long enough, thanks in large part to injuries. Adding a 6-foot-3 and 212-pound left-handed forward to the lineup fills a need for Montreal’s fourth line.

Trading for the San Jose Sharks’ pending unrestricted free agent would be a very inexpensive way to add size and depth at forward for this season. It would also give Hughes an opportunity to extend him on a short-term deal that would fill a linguistic and cultural bridge for Demidov, who will need as much support as possible, especially given the hype surrounding him and the pressure to perform immediately.

No rebuild is done overnight, and Montreal is no exception. Three years into the experiment, expectations are rising, and next season, it will only be higher, especially for the team’s top prospect. The more support provided to Demidov, the easier his transition to the NHL will be. Hughes can make a small move now that can help to improve the club for years to come by simply bringing in someone on a short-term deal who can provide the young forward with some cultural continuity.