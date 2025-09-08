Canadiens Update, Oilers Trade Tease, & More NHL Rumors

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Montreal Canadiens have been active over the past couple of months. How did these trades come together, and do they have anything else in their back pocket? Meanwhile, Oilers Now host Bob Stauffer released his projections for the 2025-26 season, but left a few key Edmonton Oilers names off his list. Why? Ryan Clowe jumped from the San Jose Sharks to the New York Rangers in a shocking front office move. Finally, is Evgeny Kuznetsov close to signing with one of two NHL teams? Who isn’t on his list?

Latest on the Canadiens’ Moves

According to Marco D’Amico of RG.org, the Montreal Canadiens were reportedly targeting a futures trade for Noah Dobson and were able to pull it after things went sideways with the New York Islanders. D’Amico added that Dobson was willing to extend in New York, but asked for $10 million per season. The Islanders said no and sought to do a sign-and-trade to recoup assets.

Meanwhile, Carey Price’s trade came in lower than expected, mainly because cap space isn’t a pressing issue, and the San Jose Sharks gained value from the deal as well.

The Canadiens also remain a possible landing spot for Ducks’ forward Mason McTavish if he were to be made available. That said, he would command a significant return, given the high demand and competitive market for a player of his caliber. There is nothing imminent on that front right now.

Bob Stauffer’s 2025–26 projections for the Edmonton Oilers tell some interesting stories this season. While he projects elite production from stars like Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, and Evan Bouchard, the omissions from his list create some fascinating questions.

Brett Kulak, Edmonton Oilers

Brett Kulak, Adam Henrique, Mattias Janmark, Kasperi Kapanen, David Tomasek, and Curtis Lazar did not make the projections, suggesting they may not play significant roles or could be moved before the season ends. Two players are new additions, but many of these names have been loosely linked in trade talks this summer. While Stauffer’s list might be a total coincidence, the fact that they weren’t mentioned makes one wonder if the Oilers might see them as movable pieces for an upgrade.

Henrique declined to waive his no-trade this summer, and Kulak is in the final year of his current deal. Janmark has been frequently mentioned as a trade piece, while Kapanen, Tomasek, and Lazar aren’t guaranteed to be regulars this season.

Speaking with Sport-Express in Russia, former Oiler Klim Kostin said he would love nothing more than to rejoin the Oilers. It’s not clear if Edmonton is planning to offer him a PTO. “This is the place where I felt most comfortable and was myself. Of course, this is my dream,” he said.

Ryan Clowe Jumps From Sharks to Rangers

Ryane Clowe surprised many in the NHL by resigning as San Jose Sharks assistant GM on September 7, 2025, only to be named New York Rangers Assistant GM less than 24 hours later.

Clowe cited family reasons for leaving San Jose, but his move to the Rangers suggests he was given an offer that was too good to pass up. The Rangers also promoted Ryan Martin to Associate GM, elevated Jim Sullivan, and welcomed Blake Wheeler as a Hockey Operations Adviser. Clearly, the Rangers are making front-office changes, and Clowe was a big part of what they were planning.

It will be intriguing to see what Clowe’s long-term role in the organization will be.

Canadiens and Capitals Not Among Two Teams Looking at Kuznetsov

Veteran forward Evgeny Kuznetsov appears close to an NHL return, with his agent confirming he’s narrowed his options to two teams.

His agent, Shumi Babaev, confirmed to Sports Daily’s Mikhail Nyukhin that Kuznetsov has a couple of options after earlier confirming this summer that neither the Washington Capitals nor Montreal Canadiens are involved in these talks.

