Canucks’ Goalie Future Hinges on Demko Decision

The Vancouver Canucks have a crucial decision to make, and it centers in the crease. Goaltender Thatcher Demko, once seen as a franchise cornerstone, is entering the final year of his five-year, $25 million contract. As offseason discussions heat up, questions swirl: Will the Canucks try to extend him? Can they afford to? And if not, could they trade him?

Rick Dhaliwal, one of the most trusted Canucks reporters to know what happening with the team, joined Halford & Brough recently and outlined the key dynamics of the situation. His take offered a revealing look at how Demko’s future may unfold and why it’s far from guaranteed that he will remain in Vancouver.

Could There Be a Contract Tug-of-War in Vancouver?

The Canucks, Dhaliwal believes, would prefer a shorter-term extension—likely around three years. The logic is clear: Demko has struggled with injuries. Although he had a Vezina Trophy-caliber season just one year ago, durability remains a concern. Locking in long-term money for a goalie with a mixed health record carries serious risk.

Demko’s camp, on the other hand, is unlikely to accept a short deal. From his side, he was an elite goalie just 12 months ago—not five years ago—and will want to be paid accordingly. If the two sides can’t agree on term and salary, Dhaliwal says it’s entirely possible the Canucks explore the trade market.

Demko’s Value vs. Vancouver’s Budget

Demko currently earns $5 million per season. His tandem partner next season will be Kevin Lankinen, who recently signed a $4.5 million deal. Combined, the Canucks are committing $9.5 million to their goalies in 2025-26.

Kevin Lankinen, Vancouver Canucks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

But if Demko asks for a raise, to $6.5 or even $7 million, the total spend on goaltending could climb to $11 million. That’s a goalie salary number the Canucks haven’t reached in recent years and may not be comfortable carrying long-term.

The truth is, the team has typically been conservative when paying backups. Spencer Martin and Collin Delia were both bargain signings, and the Lankinen deal is already an outlier. So, while Demko’s elite play might justify a raise, fitting it under the team’s internal cap structure is a real challenge.

Demko Likes Vancouver—But That Might Not Matter

As Dhaliwal explains, one key factor in Vancouver’s favor is that Demko wants to stay. Demko loves the city, wants to win here, and isn’t looking to bolt. This isn’t a player eager to hit free agency. But liking the city and agreeing on a contract are two different things.

And even if Demko returns healthy this summer—something Dhaliwal confirms—he still has to prove he can be that 60-game starter consistently. If he doesn’t, the Canucks might feel they can’t afford to wait.

What About Young Goalie Artūrs Šilovs?

Artūrs Šilovs’ playoff performances with the Abbotsford Canucks have reignited the “Trade Demko” crowd. But Dhaliwal cautions against rushing the 24-year-old into a full-time NHL starter role. Despite his strong recent play, there are still unanswered questions. As Dhaliwal noted, just a year ago, everyone assumed Šilovs would be the backup—until he struggled out of the gate early in the 2024-25 regular season.

Arturs Silovs, Vancouver Canucks (Photo by Derek Cain/Getty Images)

Still, Šilovs’ fate is directly tied to Demko’s. If Vancouver decides to move on from Demko, Šilovs becomes the natural internal candidate. If Demko stays, Šilovs could remain in Abbotsford—or be used as trade bait.

The Only Safe Bet in the Canucks’ System Is Kevin Lankinen

The one goaltender guaranteed to be in Vancouver over the next two years? Kevin Lankinen. Thanks to a shrewd contract negotiation, he has a no-move clause for the first two seasons and trade protection afterward. His agent, as Dhaliwal notes, “did a tremendous job.”

That leaves Lankinen as the only sure thing in an otherwise fluid goaltending picture for the Canucks’ future. Fortunately, there’s a whole season ahead to see what might change. Can Demko come back strong? Is Šilovs going to make the next big step? The picture could become more straightforward or even more complicated.

A Final Word About the Canucks Goaltending

Thatcher Demko is still the Canucks’ top goalie—but how long that remains true depends on how extension talks go. Vancouver wants him at the right price. Demko wants to stay, but probably not at a discount. Somewhere in between, a decision will be made. The direction the Canucks take this summer may say as much about their ambition as it does about their goaltending.