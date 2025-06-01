Veteran Broadcaster Calls for Epic Maple Leafs Roster Shakeup

Many insiders and broadcasters appear to believe that Mitch Marner may leave the Toronto Maple Leafs in free agency. As a pending UFA and following another disappointing playoff exit, the roster change feels logical, even if somewhat risky, given the potential downside of letting him walk away. However, one long-time broadcaster and producer believes the organization should take a harda– stance and undergo a total overhaul concerning the stars on the team.

John Shannon spoke with David Pagnotta of the Fourth Period and NHL Network on Leafs Morning Take and was asked what he would do with the roster. When it was asked if Morgan Rielly might be on the trade block, Shannon said he’s a bit more of a stickler when it comes to how the stars perform, and after talking to people close to the team, he noted:

“I would not re-sign Mitch Marner. I would not re-sign John Tavares. I would consider trading Auston Matthews.” He then added he would have a serious conversation with Rielly about whether he still wants to be a Maple Leaf or not.

Is It Time To Completely Gut the Maple Leafs?

Outside of retaining William Nylander, Shannon seems to suggest that the Leafs gut the core of the roster and not bring back any of the five top pieces. If he lets two free agents walk, then trades Matthews and Rielly, that would remove around $40 million off the roster for next season.

The top guys would almost all be gone, and the Leafs would essentially need to start over. The new core would consist of Nylander, Matthew Knies (when re-signed), Jake McCabe, and Chris Tanev. From there, GM Bred Trevliving would need to find a way to restock the roster beyond what comes back in return for trades that send Matthews and Rielly out.

What could the Leafs get in return?

Morgan Rielly, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Jason Gregor and Frank Seravalli talked about Erik Karlsson in Pittsburgh, and Seravalli said he would trade Rielly for Karlsson, so a player like that coming back would be adding to the Leafs’ core. Having said that, Pierre LeBrun of TSN was asked if the Leafs would even ask Rielly to waive his no-trade, to which LeBrun responded, “No chance.”

As for what Matthews would fetch, that’s unclear, but it would be multiple pieces. He, too, has a no-move clause, making a trade easier said than done.

Is a Total Overhaul for the Leafs Even Possible?

The reality is that a complete roster shakeup isn’t happening. It would require the active involvement of both Matthews and Rielly in the trades, assuming either agrees to waive. It then means the team needs to find clubs that are open for business and looking to take on either contract.

The returns are also key to this type of conversation. Although the organization is disappointed that another year has passed with lackluster results, this is not a bad team. Gutting it means hoping that whatever version of the roster comes together in 2025-26 is better than the one that won the Atlantic Division and made the playoffs, taking the Eastern Conference Champion Florida Panthers to a Game 7.

It would be a difficult task to rebuild the roster in one season by moving out all of the best players, sans one or two pieces. Is there even a remote chance the team is better next season if they take the approach Shannon is suggesting?