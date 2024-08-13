Can Quinn Hughes Repeat His Norris Trophy Performance in 2024-25?

I have to admit that I have favorite NHL players for different reasons. Living on Vancouver Island means that the Vancouver Canucks are the team I see the most on my television. Over time, I’ve come to appreciate them.

Among the many talented players on the team, Quinn Hughes stands out as my favorite defenseman. Watching him wind up with the puck is like watching an artist at work. He can skate through a kitchen floor littered with broken glass and never touch a piece. No one else can carry or rag the puck quite like he can—it’s mesmerizing for fans and frustrating for opponents.

When Hughes decides to go coast-to-coast, much like Connor McDavid on the Edmonton Oilers, he can do so easily. His ability to get the puck out of his team’s defensive end, often by taking on the entire opposition, is unmatched. Is there anyone else in the league who can skate like Hughes with the puck? Not in my mind.

Watching one of his patented rushes, starting behind his goalie, is a treat. While he’s not yet in the same echelon as legends like Bobby Orr and Paul Coffey, Hughes reminds me of them in many ways. No surprise, he won the Norris Trophy last season—he’s truly spectacular with the puck and excels in so many other parts of the game.

Hughes 2023-24 Canucks Season Was Spectacular

Hughes’ 2023-24 season was nothing short of spectacular. The Canucks defenseman not only led all NHL blueliners in scoring with 92 points, but he also captured the prestigious Norris Trophy as the league’s top defenseman. He plays with an exceptional blend of offensive dynamism and defensive responsibility. He’s become a cornerstone of the Canucks’ lineup and a leader both on and off the ice.

Hughes’ 92 points, including 17 goals and 75 assists, were the highest among all defensemen. His ability to quarterback the power play was instrumental in Vancouver’s success. He put up 36 points with the man advantage. This included setting up crucial goals and orchestrating the flow of play from the blue line. His 17 goals represented a career-high, showing an evolution in his game where he became a more consistent scoring threat than just a playmaker.

Hughes Is Great Defensively, As Well as Being an Offensive Threat

Defensively, Hughes was just as impressive. His plus-38 rating indicated he wasn’t just scoring but also reliable in his own zone. He logged 199 shots on goal and blocked 48 shots. He’s now adept at playing an all-round game. Whether breaking up plays, blocking shots, or embarking on counter-attacks, Hughes was pivotal in Vancouver’s defensive and offensive strategies. His leadership as team captain only furthered his impact, guiding a young team through the ups and downs of a competitive season. He’s carrying all his responsibilities well.

Hughes continued to shine during the playoffs, totalling ten assists in 13 games. Five assists came on the power play, highlighting his effectiveness in crucial situations. He also maintained a plus-1 rating, blocked 14 shots, and was a steady presence in the Canucks’ deep playoff run. Hughes’ ability to step up in high-pressure situations further cemented his reputation as one of the league’s elite defensemen.

Was Hughes’ Norris Trophy Season an Aberration? Left-Wing Lock Thinks So

However, with all these accolades laid at his skates, as fantasy hockey managers prepare for the upcoming season, there’s a growing sense of caution surrounding Hughes. Despite his ranking as a Top-3 defenseman in early draft projections by both Yahoo and ESPN, the analysts at Left-Wing Lock have raised concerns that Hughes’ Norris-winning season may have been an aberration rather than a new standard.

Quinn Hughes, Vancouver Canucks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The Left-Wing Lock Regression Meter, a tool designed to predict potential declines in player performance, suggests that Hughes’ 2023-24 output was inflated by luck. The orange bars on the meter indicate that key metrics, such as shooting and on-ice shooting percentages, were unusually high, signaling that a repeat of his 92-point season might be unlikely. Their assessment urges caution for fantasy managers who might be tempted to draft Hughes early, expecting another near-100-point campaign.

While Hughes’ performance last season was undoubtedly elite, Left-Wing Lock’s analysis highlights the risk of expecting a repeat performance. Factors such as elevated shooting percentages and a potential regression to the mean could decrease Hughes’ point production this season. Fantasy managers who draft Hughes with expectations of another Norris-caliber season might be disappointed if these predictions hold.

The Bottom Line: Can Hughes Repeat His Stellar Norris Trophy Season?

Hughes’ 2023-24 season will be remembered as one of the finest by a defenseman in Canucks history. However, whether he can sustain that level of play remains an open question. As the new season approaches, Hughes’ success on the ice will be inherently linked to the performance of the team overall. Hughes’ numbers shine when the team thrives, reflecting his integral role in their achievements. Conversely, his stats might not fully capture his immense talent if the team struggles.

However, Canucks fans have every reason to be optimistic. The team that ended the 2024 season strong, with a playoff series win under its belt, is poised to continue that momentum. It promises to be an exciting season, with Hughes at the heart of the action, driving the team forward.

The Canucks are going places, and Hughes will undoubtedly be a big part of that journey.