Canucks’ Kevin Lankinen Making His Debut vs. Kraken Tonight

The Vancouver Canucks will feature their newest signing tonight against the Seattle Kraken as Kevin Lankinen is set to don the blue and green for the first time. Head coach Rick Tocchet confirmed it on Thursday (Sept. 26) in his media availability also saying that Arturs Silovs will start on Saturday against the Calgary Flames (from ‘Canucks: Kevin Lankinen expected to start in goal Friday vs. Seattle’, The Province, 9/27/24). This will be the Canucks’ second meeting with the Kraken after they dispatched them 3-1 on Tuesday (Sept. 24) on the strength of Nils Hoglander, Filip Hronek and Pius Suter’s tallies.

Setting the Stage – Canucks (2-0-0) vs. Kraken (0-2-0)

The Canucks enter this game on a high after a late comeback and overtime win over the Flames on Wednesday (Sept. 25). Daniel Sprong tied it at three on a solo dash where he danced through the entire Flames lineup and Jake DeBrusk finished it in overtime after a brilliant three-way passing play between him, Quinn Hughes, and Elias Pettersson. The Kraken, meanwhile, have not played a game since that 3-1 loss to the Canucks on Tuesday and will be trying to put together a better effort than their home opener when they fell 6-1 to the Flames.

Canucks Projected Lineup

The Canucks didn’t have a morning skate today, so we are going off of their practice groups on Thursday. According to Jeff Paterson, we will see a pretty veteran lineup that includes J.T. Miller, Brock Boeser, Elias Pettersson, Quinn Hughes, Filip Hronek, Jake DeBrusk, Conor Garland, Tyler Myers, Nils Hoglander and Danton Heinen. That means we will likely see the debut of the projected first line of Heinen, Miller, and Boeser and a new winger for Pettersson and DeBrusk. Two-thirds of the third line could be featured too with Garland and Hoglander part of the festivities.

Kraken Projected Lineup

The Kraken did hold a skate this morning, and radio host Mike Benton tweeted out these lines:

Morning skate lines vs Vancouver, 9/27:



Schwartz-Stephenson-Bjorkstrand

Tolvanen-Wright-Eberle

Nyman-Meyers-Biro

Roed-Stephens-Winterton



Evans-Larsson

Oleksiak-Montour

Mahura/Lajoie (rotating)



Daccord

Kokko #SeaKraken — Mike Benton (@Benton_Mike) September 27, 2024

So it appears the Canucks will be facing a mix of NHL and American Hockey League players this time around as they will go up against the Kraken’s newest forward acquisition Chandler Stephenson and Canuck killer Jordan Eberle. They will also face Joey Daccord for the second time after he played half of the first game on Tuesday.

Storylines to Watch

Kevin Lankinen Makes His Debut

As mentioned off the top, Lankinen is expected to make his preseason debut with the Canucks after signing as a free agent on Sept. 21. The veteran had been training in Finland and arrived in Vancouver on Monday (Sept. 22). He declared himself ready to go on Thursday and is excited for the opportunity to tandem with Silovs and eventually Thatcher Demko, saying, “I’m ready to go. I’ve been preparing all summer. Working out. Doing conditioning. I feel better than ever. So I’m good to go.”

Kevin Lankinen, Nashville Predators (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Silovs has the leg up on him right now, but if Lankinen has a good game against the same Kraken that Silovs stonewalled on Tuesday, then the competition will be wide-open for who will start Game 1 against the Flames.

First Look at Projected Top Line of Heinen, Miller & Boeser

We haven’t seen the projected top line of Heinen, Miller and Boeser yet, but we might see it tonight. In his media availability on Thursday, he didn’t exactly confirm he was going to be in the lineup, but judging by the fact that he skated with Heinen and Boeser in practice, I think we can expect to see him play.

Related: Canucks Preseason Notebook: Sprong, Hoglander, Silovs, Raty & More

“I’m obviously ready to play. Preseason is never pretty, let’s be honest. I’m just trying to worry about my habits and get those in the right spots and hopefully by Game 6 we’ll play pretty much the full team and it will get better as it goes. But I’m going to get in soon.”

The trio looked good in training camp practices and the blue-white scrimmage, so it should be an interesting line to watch in this game. Heinen has the motor and forechecking ability to thrive with Miller and Boeser and could see another breakout season if it stays intact throughout the campaign.

Sherwood Gets a Chance With Pettersson & DeBrusk

With Jonathan Lekkerimaki coming off back-to-back games, he won’t be playing tonight with Pettersson and DeBrusk. That means heavy hitter and Dakota Joshua clone Kiefer Sherwood will get the opportunity to shine with the duo. He definitely brings a different element to the line considering he doesn’t shy away from a check or back down from a physical challenge. If someone takes a run at Pettersson in this game, they better be ready for No. 44 to be in their face.

What’s Next for the Canucks?

The Canucks are in another back-to-back situation as they will travel to Calgary on Saturday for another preseason tilt with the Flames. They beat their Pacific Division rivals 4-3 in overtime the last time they met on Wednesday in Abbotsford.