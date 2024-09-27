Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Tavares, Robertson, Cowan & McCabe

The Toronto Maple Leafs skated to a 2-1 victory over the Montreal Canadiens in a tightly contested preseason game on Thursday night. It wasn’t always pretty, but the team’s star power and disciplined defence carried them through. Here’s a look at the standout moments from the game, focusing on those key Maple Leafs who made a difference.

Item One: Mitch Marner’s Perfect Pass to Set Up Tavares

Mitch Marner was at his playmaking best on the Maple Leafs’ opening goal. With the team on a power play, Marner threaded a perfect pass through three Canadiens defenders to find John Tavares waiting by the net. Tavares made no mistake, easily deflecting the puck into the goal past Montreal’s Jakob Dobes. It’s too bad there’s so much drama around Marner. He’s a special player, and it’s sad that contract negotiations can hold such rancour for fans. One has to hope that he’ll be satisfied with a fair contract rather than squeezing out every last penny from the team’s finite salary cap.

The goal came at 10:12 of the first period, with Morgan Rielly getting the secondary assist. This kind of setup is what makes Marner so valuable. His vision and ability to find open teammates under pressure consistently generate scoring chances. Tavares’ positioning was perfect, but Marner’s assist was the key to breaking open the game.

Item Two: Nick Robertson’s Game-Winner and Two-Way Play

Nicholas Robertson is making a case for a roster spot. His game-winning goal came in the second period. On a great heads-up play, he stripped Montreal’s Adam Engstrom in the Canadiens’ defensive zone. He then powered through a hook from Engstrom that would have been called a penalty and slapped the puck through Dobes’ legs. It was a great shot and smart play.

Robertson only had one shot on goal in the game, but it was the one that mattered. He also impressed with his relentless forechecking and responsible defensive play. While his injury history has hampered his development, this game was another reminder of his potential. If Robertson shows an ability to contribute at both ends of the ice, he could be a valuable asset for the Maple Leafs this season.

Item Three: Easton Cowan Shines Alongside Marner and Domi

Finally, Easton Cowan‘s performance stood out in this game, especially playing alongside Marner and Max Domi. The trio was the Maple Leafs’ best line of the night. Cowan’s speed and offensive instincts meshed perfectly with Marner’s playmaking and Domi’s grit.

Cowan recorded three shots on goal, all dangerous. He also contributed defensively with a blocked shot and two hits. This was a breakout performance for the young forward, who hadn’t done much wrong but also hadn’t shown much jump in previous games. Cowan’s ability to keep up with veterans speaks volumes about his future in the NHL. He’s going to be a top-six player someday with the team. Will it be this season?

Item Four: Jake McCabe and Oliver Ekman-Larsson Bounce Back

After struggling in their first preseason game together, Jake McCabe and Oliver Ekman-Larsson rebounded in a big way against Montreal. The pair was dominant at five-on-five, controlling 75% of shots for and 73% of expected goals for when on the ice together. As bad as they were in preseason game two, they were just as effective in preseason game three. Funny game, hockey.

Jake McCabe, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Ekman-Larsson, in particular, looked sharp. He was noticeable for all the right reasons, making smart plays with the puck and positioning himself well defensively. The Maple Leafs brought in Ekman-Larsson to bolster their blue line, and if he continues to play like this, he’ll be a reliable presence. McCabe’s physicality and defensive awareness complemented Ekman-Larsson’s more offensive game, making them a pairing to watch as the regular season approaches.

Item Five: Injury Concerns Surrounding Nylander, Tavares, and Matthews

While the game ended in a win, there are growing injury concerns for the Maple Leafs’ top stars. William Nylander left the game in the first period after a strange play where Nick Robertson accidentally knocked him off balance. Nylander collided with Christian Dvorak’s knee and did not return. Head coach Craig Berube later stated that Nylander’s absence was precautionary. Still, fans are probably nervous about his status.

Tavares also took a hit to the knee early in the game. While he returned after missing a few shifts, he was held out of the third period as a precaution. The Maple Leafs cannot afford to lose both Nylander and Tavares, especially with Auston Matthews also sitting out due to a minor injury suffered in practice. Matthews is expected to return soon, but with the regular season around the corner, the health of Toronto’s core players is critical.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

The Maple Leafs and Canadiens will face off again in Montreal on Saturday. With the number of bumps and bruises Toronto has suffered in recent games, expect several of the team’s core players to sit this one out. This will give prospects and players on the bubble a final opportunity to impress before roster cuts begin.

While teams want to use the preseason to build line chemistry and get their players ready for the regular season, there’s always the looming risk of injury. What’s the right balance? Hockey is such a fast, physical game that it’s impossible to dial it in and get away with it. An errant stick, a hit gone wrong, or blocking a puck with the hand—any of these can lead to injuries.

That’s why, although the Maple Leafs’ stars likely won’t see a ton of preseason action, they still need to play. It will be interesting to see how Berube and his staff navigate this tricky situation. Balancing rest with preparation is a challenge every team faces, but one misstep could impact the season before it even begins.