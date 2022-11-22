Canucks News & Rumors: Myers, Roslovic & Klimovich

In this edition of the Vancouver Canucks News & Rumors, the Canucks and Ottawa Senators discussed a deal surrounding two defencemen, Tyler Myers and Nikita Zaitsev. Also, the club reportedly showed interest in Columbus Blue Jackets centre Jack Roslovic. Lastly, the Canucks have a development plan for their top skilled player in Abbotsford, Danila Klimovich.

Canucks & Senators Talk Myers and Zaitsev Swap

On Hockey Night in Canada’s 32 Thoughts segment on Saturday, Elliotte Friedman reported the Canucks and Senators discussed a Myers and Zaitsev swap.

Tyler Myers, Vancouver Canucks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

“I do think the two teams talked about it,” Friedman said. “It would give Vancouver a bit of cap relief, Ottawa help on defence. I don’t know where it stands right now, if it can be revived, but it was at some level discussed.”

For a deal to happen, Myers and Zaitsev will have to waive their no-trade clause. However, Rick Dhaliwal adds neither player’s agents were asked to waive their no-trade clause. Additionally, Dhaliwal notes Myers has a $5 million signing bonus coming on July 1st, which is why the Senators would likely want a sweetener in the deal, likely in the form of a draft pick.

Similar to Myers, Zaitsev has two years remaining on his deal but with a lower cap hit of $4.5 million. The question for the Canucks is, are they willing to clear $1.5 million in cap while giving up a draft pick for Zaitsev? It seems unlikely, as the club already gave up their 2024 second-round pick to the Chicago Blackhawks in the Jason Dickinson trade. Therefore, the Canucks will benefit from a one-for-one hockey deal.

At 31 years old, Zaitsev is in the seventh season of his NHL career. He was placed on waivers earlier this month as he didn’t get much playing time on the main roster. He has played seven games with the Senators, posting one assist and a minus-3 +/- rating.

Canucks Showed Interest in Roslovic Last Summer

The Athletic’s Aaron Portzline notes the Canucks showed interest in Blue Jackets forward Roslovic last summer (from ‘Blue Jackets Sunday Gathering: Marcus Björk’s opportunity, Johnny Gaudreau has no regrets,’ The Athletic, November 20, 2022). However, the Blue Jackets were reluctant to move the centre. Fast forward to this season, Roslovic was a healthy scratch in the club’s game against the Philadelphia Flyers, losing his spot to Canucks’ 2012 first-round pick, Brendan Gaunce.

Friedman mentioned on 32 Thoughts: The Podcast he heard rumors the Blue Jackets could be interested in Horvat. Therefore, it wouldn’t be a surprise if the Canucks ask for Roslovic if the two teams discuss a trade for the captain.

Jack Roslovic, Columbus Blue Jackets (Photo by Jamie Sabau/NHLI via Getty Images)

Roslovic is 25 years old and is in his seventh NHL season. He’s posted 61 goals and 152 points in 324. Coming into the 2021-22 season, He was viewed as a potential centre between Johnny Gaudreau and Patrik Laine, but he hasn’t played at the level expected of him.

Klimovich Development Plan

Klimovich was a healthy scratch for a third American Hockey League (AHL) game in a row. As a result of his early season struggles, the Canucks have come up with a development plan for him. Dhaliwal noted the forward’s agent Dan Milstein has not asked for a trade.

“I am happy with the plan going forward for Danila. We have not asked for a trade, he will not play for another team or go to junior.”

Dhaliwal added the development plan could have Klimovich spending more time with the Sedin twins. The 19-year-old is the team’s best young forward in Abbotsford, and working with the Sedins could be a positive for him. Henrik and Daniel Sedin struggled in the early parts of their career before establishing themselves as Hockey Hall of Famers. Klimovich can learn a lot with their help.

The Canucks drafted Klimovich with the 2021 second-round pick. He’s in his second season in the AHL, scoring nine goals and 21 points in 72 career games.