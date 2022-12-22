Canucks News & Rumors: Pettersson, Myers, Horvat & More

In this edition of the Vancouver Canucks News & Rumors, the Canucks have one untouchable on their roster, and that happens to be Elias Pettersson. Additionally, Tyler Myers wants to stay in Vancouver, but trade interest could pick up on him soon. Also, the return the Canucks want for Bo Horvat and Brock Boeser is revealed.

Pettersson Only Untouchable & Hughes’ Status

Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reported the Canucks have one untouchable, and that is Pettersson. It shouldn’t be a surprise that Pettersson is an untouchable player, as that has been reported a few times over the past year. He is having a great season and proving to be a two-way forward. Through 29 games, he’s scored 13 goals and posted 34 points. However, the Swedish forward is the only untouchable, which has led to most questioning the status of defenceman Quinn Hughes. Friedman commented on that as well.

Elias Pettersson, Vancouver Canucks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

“Now you know what everybody’s going to start to say: What does that mean for Quinn Hughes? What I was told is that the Canucks have said it would take an absolutely mammoth offer (to acquire Hughes). This is not something they’re looking to do; it would take a mammoth offer for them to part ways with the tremendous young defenceman.”

The Canucks are looking to retool their roster, and it is highly unlikely the organization will trade Hughes during the process. He has proven he is the best offensive defenceman in franchise history in his four-year NHL career after breaking the single-season points and assist record by a defenceman for the franchise last season. Hughes and Pettersson are two players the Canucks should focus on building around moving forward.

Myers Wants to Stay in Vancouver

TSN’s Darren Dreger recently reported the Canucks are hoping interest in their players picks up in January. He added although Horvat and Boeser are the team’s top trade candidates, there will be outside interest in Myers. However, Myers wants to stay in Vancouver, but another more structured NHL team, which is headed for the playoffs, could help turn things around for the veteran defender.

If the Canucks can trade Myers, the return will likely not be the same as a Boeser or a Horvat trade. However, moving him before the final year of his contract clears $6 million from the Canucks cap for next season. Meanwhile, the blueliner could bounce back while playing for a top-tier team leading to another potential big payday.

Canucks Wants in Boeser, Horvat Deal

Dreger also reported what the Canucks are looking for in a deal involving Boeser and Horvat. He notes the Canucks could be looking to create cap space based on next season. Additionally, Dreger says they’d like to add a young NHL centreman and a young NHL right-shot defenceman.

Bo Horvat, Vancouver Canucks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

“So those are the three specific Vancouver Canucks needs,” Dreger says. “Maybe you get one or two of those things in moving out Brock Boeser, or you get it all when you’re applying, Brock Boeser and Bo Horvat and throw Tyler Myers into the equation if they’re successful in unloading him.”

He adds there is no timeline on a Horvat deal, as the right deal for the captain could occur soon. The team’s interest in what they want in return for their trade chips indicates the club isn’t attempting a rebuild but instead wants to add pieces to allow them to become competitive in the near future.

Canucks Assign Hoglander to Abbotsford

General manager Patrik Allvin announced the Canucks assigned Nils Hoglander to Abbotsford on Monday, right before the 11:59 p.m. roster freeze. The forward didn’t play in the team’s 5-1 loss against the St. Louis Blues. He will not be eligible to be recalled until Dec. 28, when the roster freeze lifts. He will miss the team’s games against the Seattle Kraken, Edmonton Oilers and San Jose Sharks.

Hoglander has scored three goals and posted nine points in 25 games this season. He joins Vasily Podkolzin and Jack Rathbone in the American Hockey League (AHL). The trio will get a lot of playing minutes in the AHL, which they wouldn’t see in the NHL.