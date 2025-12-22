Canucks News & Rumours: Öhgren, Lankinen, Sherwood & Pettersson

The Vancouver Canucks and Philadelphia Flyers are heading in very different directions as they meet tonight in Philadelphia. Vancouver is chasing a perfect 5-0-0 road trip, a remarkable run considering they just traded star defenseman Quinn Hughes to Minnesota. The Canucks have shown surprising cohesion since, allowing just two goals in wins over New Jersey, the Islanders, and the Rangers. Saturday’s 5-4 shootout win in Boston felt like a test of their resilience, and they passed it. Linus Karlsson scored twice, Liam Öhgren delivered the lone shootout goal, and Kevin Lankinen’s strong goaltending made the difference.

Related: Flyers’ Rick Tocchet’s “Petey” Quote Resurfaces After Matvei Michkov Frustration

Philadelphia, meanwhile, is in a bit of a tailspin. The Flyers have earned points in six of their last seven games, but their record in that stretch is just 2-1-4, including Saturday’s shootout loss after giving up a two-goal lead. Special teams have been inconsistent — after a zero-for-16 run on the power play over seven games, they finally scored twice in New York but came up empty in overtime. Rookie Denver Barkey impressed with two assists in his NHL debut, while Travis Sanheim contributed a goal and an assist. Vancouver shut out Philadelphia 3-0 last season in this building, and Lankinen will be looking to carry that confidence forward tonight.

Item One: Young Canucks Making an Impact

The Hughes trade isn’t just about who left; it’s about who’s getting a chance to step up. Öhgren has already made an impression, scoring twice in four games. Head coach Adam Foote praises the 21-year-old’s poise and game sense. “He’s calm for his age,” Foote said. “We’ve given him information as far as how to defend, how to come into our end, and he’s done a good job with that.” Öhgren’s quick adjustment underscores Vancouver’s ability to develop young talent, even amid a roster shakeup.

Liam Ohgren, Vancouver Canucks (John Jones-Imagn Images)

Lankinen has also been a revelation. Seven stops in Boston’s shootout, six goals allowed on 51 career shootout attempts — the numbers speak for themselves. “That’s a crazy number,” Foote said. “He’s disciplined. He’s in control of each shot. He knows what’s going on and he’s a true pro.” Lankinen’s reliability gives Vancouver a steady hand as the road trip continues and the team adjusts to a post-Hughes lineup.

Item Two: Are the Senators After Kiefer Sherwood?

While the Canucks are focused on their road trip, trade rumours are starting to swirl. Ottawa Senators general manager Steve Staios is reportedly looking for a forward who can survive playoff hockey — someone physical, responsible, and able to chip in offensively. Kiefer Sherwood’s name keeps coming up. He fits the profile: hard-working, tough to play against, capable of scoring, killing penalties, and doing it all without sheltered minutes. And he’s on a team-friendly contract.

Related: What Canucks Fans Are Really Getting in Marco Rossi

Sherwood is producing in Vancouver, with two hat tricks this season and consistent top-nine contributions. For a team like Ottawa, in a position to push forward, acquiring him could make sense. But there’s a catch. First-round picks are expensive, and Sherwood hasn’t yet proven he can be a game-changer outside of Vancouver’s system. What works in one lineup doesn’t always translate, and paying a premium for a complementary winger comes with risk.

Vancouver Canucks left wing Kiefer Sherwood celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the New York Islanders (John Jones-Imagn Images)

For Ottawa, the real question isn’t just about Sherwood — it’s about timing: is now the moment to push, or should patience prevail?

Item Three: Elias Pettersson Skates, But Won’t Return Against Flyers

Forward Elias Pettersson joined Monday’s morning skate, but he won’t play against Philadelphia, missing his eighth straight game. The Canucks hope to get him back shortly after the Christmas break, though no firm timetable has been set. His absence leaves a clear hole in Vancouver’s offence and physical balance. Across 28 games this season, Pettersson has eight goals, 22 points, 54 shots on net, 51 blocked shots, and 28 hits.

Related: Liam Öhgren Could Grow Into a Key Canucks Winger

The team has managed well without him, leaning on young players like Öhgren and Karlsson while Lankinen steadies the net. Still, the Canucks know his return will provide a spark and added depth, especially as they push toward the holiday stretch with more high-stakes matchups coming quickly.

What’s Next for the Canucks?

Vancouver closes this East Coast swing tonight in Philadelphia, looking to finish 5-0-0 and maintain momentum. They return home for a Christmas-break road game against the Boston Bruins, then face a tough schedule that will test their depth, chemistry, and goaltending. With Pettersson’s return nearing and young players finding their legs, the Canucks have a chance to build confidence and continuity, even as the roster continues to evolve after the Hughes trade.

Maintaining that balance — between development, production, and winning — will define how this stretch shapes Vancouver’s season.