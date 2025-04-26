Canucks News & Rumours: Willander, Tocchet, Garland, O’Connor & More

At this time last year, fans were preparing for Game 3 between the Vancouver Canucks and Nashville Predators. Fast-forward 365 days, and those same fans are checking social media for the latest on Rick Tocchet, Tom Willander, and who is going to the World Championship rather than reacting to what eventually was a 2-1 win thanks to Casey DeSmith’s 29 saves and goals from Brock Boeser and J.T. Miller.

Related: Canucks News & Rumours: Rutherford, Tocchet, Hughes, Pettersson & More

What a difference a year makes. Miller and DeSmith are no longer Canucks, and Boeser will likely join them on July 1 when he becomes an unrestricted free agent (UFA). Not to mention, the Canucks might have a new coach for the third time in five years by then, too.

So, as the Stanley Cup Playoffs continue without the Canucks in the mix, let’s dive into the latest news and rumours.

On Monday, president Jim Rutherford told the assembled media that the Canucks would not be picking up the team option on Tocchet’s contract. He also said they put an extension offer on the table and hoped to have a decision from him sometime this week. Well, it’s Saturday, and all that can be heard is silence from the offices at Rogers Arena. By all accounts, he is the coach the front office wants to lead this team, and they are seemingly prepared to make him the highest-paid in Canucks history. So, why the delay?

It might be that Tocchet isn’t sure about the direction of the Canucks at the moment. I wouldn’t blame him, either, as Rutherford didn’t give anyone confidence that they would be able to re-sign their most important piece, captain Quinn Hughes, before he becomes a UFA in two years. They also have massive question marks in their top-six, and frankly, the rest of their core beyond the aforementioned Hughes.

Related: Quinn Hughes’ Future With Canucks in Question After Comments From Jim Rutherford

Basically, the future of this franchise is currently in flux, which has probably given Tocchet some pause about remaining here for the long term. Hopefully, this gets resolved soon, because who is behind the bench will influence which players the Canucks go after in the offseason. Until they know who that will be, everything is up in the air, which is not a good place for an organization to be heading into the summer.

Tom Willander Remains Unsigned; In the Mix for World Championship

Speaking of the future core, fans are hoping Willander will be part of that discussion soon. He is still an unsigned prospect, and all signs are pointing to him not playing in the organization next season, but rather in the NCAA or overseas. With him joining Team Sweden ahead of the World Championship and the possibility that Abbotsford could be out of the playoffs by Sunday morning, hopes of him signing are dwindling by the day.

Tom Willander, Team Sweden (Photo by Jari Pestelacci/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

Willander is ready to go pro, according to Patrik Allvin, and the latest reports are saying the snag in negotiations surrounds Schedule A bonuses, which can be added to an entry-level contract (ELC). As per insider Rick Dhaliwal, the gap appears to only be $200,000.

“Funny thing is they’re not super far apart…some say the gap is only $200,000. Cooler heads should prevail and get this kid a part of the Canucks. He wants to turn pro, he was willing to go to Abbotsford. He never ever asked for guaranteed ice time, he’s not even asking for full max bonuses. This is a big piece of your blue line in the future, get the kid signed.”

As for what Willander has to say about it all, he cleared a few things up during a phone interview with Cam Robinson of Elite Prospects. Unfortunately, he didn’t give Canucks fans any hope that a deal was on the horizon. He did, however, make it known that he likes Vancouver and never asked the team to burn a year of his ELC or guarantee NHL playing time once he signs. As mentioned, he just wants decent bonuses in his contract.

“It’s been good. I try to be objective with it all. It’s not bothering me too much. I like Vancouver. I like the guys that are around – the development team, as well as the guys on the team and in Abby… the draft picks I’ve met. I like all those guys.”

Right now, Willander is focused on making the Swedish National Team for the 2025 World Championship, which will be held on home soil. That’s his immediate future. Beyond that, we will just have to wait and see.

Conor Garland, Drew O’Connor Named to Team USA for World Championship

Three guys who will definitely be suiting up for the World Championship are Conor Garland, Drew O’Connor, and Filip Hronek, who were named to Team USA and Team Czechia, respectively. The last time Garland played in the tournament was back in 2023 when he was an alternate captain and recorded eight points in 10 games. He was also part of the bronze medal-winning team in 2021 when he had six goals and 13 points in 10 games. He is coming off a very solid season in Vancouver, where he was one of the Canucks’ top players offensively, finishing with 19 goals and 50 points in 81 games.

Conor Garland was enjoying the playoffs last year, but this time he will be in the more familiar World Championship

(Photo by Jeff Vinnick/NHLI via Getty Images)

O’Connor was teammates with Garland in 2023 and finished with three goals and eight points in his first appearance at the tournament. He was acquired by the Canucks from the Pittsburgh Penguins before the trade deadline, and finished with 10 goals and 25 points in 84 games.

Hronek is a veteran of the World Championship, suiting up for 35 games across the 2018, 2019, 2021, and 2022 tournaments. He was named the tournament’s best defenceman in 2019 when he recorded 11 points in 10 games, but Czechia failed to secure a medal. He did win a bronze in 2022, but was not a top producer from the blue line, recording only two points. Since being acquired from the Detroit Red Wings in 2023, the Czech defender has teamed up with Hughes to become one of the most dynamic pairings in the NHL. He has a solid 10 goals and 82 points in 146 games, while averaging a career-high 23:39 in ice time.

The festivities get started on May 9, with the USA facing off against Denmark and Czechia meeting up with Switzerland. If Willander makes it onto Sweden’s roster, he will face Slovakia.

Draft Lottery Next on the Calendar

The next date to watch for is May 5 or 6, when the NHL will hold its annual Draft Lottery. Unlike previous years where the Canucks had a good chance to move up, they will likely stay in their current 15th overall spot. According to Tankathon, they only have a .5 percent chance of not selecting at that position. Whether they will even be selecting in the first round is unknown, too, as management has said they want to upgrade their forward group in the offseason. With the free agency class not being the strongest, that first-round pick might be in play to facilitate a trade.

Related: THW’s 2025 NHL Draft Guide

Whatever the case, this little quiet stretch of news likely won’t last long, as this summer promises to have a lot of action. Buckle up, Canucks fans, the ride has only just begun.