Canucks Trade Search, Connor to Red Wings, & More NHL Rumors

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Vancouver Canucks may have backed away from Jack Roslovic, but they’re still looking for a center. Who might be on their radar? Meanwhile, did the Los Angeles Kings seriously look at trading Brandt Clarke? Finally, is Kyle Connor more likely to stay with the Winnipeg Jets or jump to the Detroit Red Wings?

Canucks Still Want a Second-Line Center

The Vancouver Canucks entered the offseason hoping to secure a second-line center, but that goal remains unmet. Trade activity across the league has been slow, and the Canucks have shown little interest in remaining free agents, including Jack Roslovic. Patrick Johnston of The Province notes:

“It’s seeming more and more likely, given what NHL sources are saying and what we can see with our own eyes: making trades is proving very, very hard. And of the players remaining in free agency, there is little appetite from the Canucks brass to sign anyone.. the Canucks’ forward group is going to lean heavily on two less-than-proven commodities in Filip Chytil and Aatu Räty..” source – ‘Is the Canucks’ 2025-26 lineup actually already set?’ – Patrick Johnston – The Province – 08/22/2025

So far, their only additions are winger Evander Kane and defenseman Pierre-Olivier Joseph.

The Canucks are reportedly intrigued by Anaheim Ducks center Mason McTavish should he hit the trade market, but competition for the 22-year-old would be fierce.

Unless something changes during training camp or preseason, the Canucks will likely start the season with Elias Pettersson centering Brock Boeser and Jake DeBrusk on the first line, and Chytil between Kane and Conor Garland on the second.

Did Kings Almost Brandt Trade Clarke?

Michael Russo of The Athletic reported this week that the Los Angeles Kings gave serious consideration to trading Brandt Clarke. Russo noted on a recent episode of the DFO Rundown that there were points this offseason where it felt like they were going to consider moving Clarke. “I think Ken Holland wants to get his eyes on him before he makes such a major move like that,” said the scribe.

Brandt Clarke, Los Angeles Kings (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Holland has been active this offseason, but many are questioning his moves. There’s a feeling that the Kings might be gearing up to take a giant swing, potentially for one of this summer’s big free agents. Holland has been linked to Connor McDavid (should he shake loose from Edmonton), but he wants to make a splash, even if it isn’t a McDavid-sized one.

Clarke could be used as part of any trade package.

Latest on Kyle Connor and the Jets

NHL insider Frank Seravalli recently discussed the latest on McDavid’s contract during a Bleacher Report update, which led to discussions about the free agent who is being overshadowed — Kyle Connor.

Seravalli believes there is a good chance the Jets will re-sign Connor, but also wonders if a team like the Detroit Red Wings might be a good fit. They certainly want to upgrade their offense, and Connor, a Michigan native, would get a nice offer to come back that way.

The Jets already lost winger Nikolaj Ehlers this summer, and it would be a big loss if they lost Connor, too. As good as the Jets are, and despite signing goaltender Connor Hellebuyck and center Mark Scheifele to identical seven-year contract extensions, they still have trouble attracting free agents.

