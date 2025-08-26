Blackhawks 2025-26 Player Previews: Oliver Moore

The Chicago Blackhawks have an important season ahead of them. The organization has committed to building through the draft, and a plethora of draft picks are NHL-ready, or on the cusp of being NHL-ready. Many young players will have a chance to make their mark this season; some becoming everyday players while many others will make their NHL debuts. Meanwhile, a small group of veterans will be tasked with helping the youngsters find their way.

In this series headed into the 2025-26 campaign, we’ll preview each player projected to make the roster, and what their role will be with the team. This edition’s spotlight is on rookie Oliver Moore.

Moore By The Numbers

Drafted: 19th overall in 2023 by the Blackhawks

Position: Center/Left Wing

Height/Weight: 5-foot-11, 188 pounds

Age/Birthdate: 20 years old (1/22/2005)

Country: USA

2024-25 Stats: 0 goals, 4 assists, 4 points in 9 games

Career Stats: 0 goals, 4 assists, 4 points in 9 games

How He Got Here

Moore to the Blackhawks was as lucky as lucky could get. He was considered a top prospect in the 2023 draft, and many were shocked that he fell to 19. No one was more shocked than the Hawks, whose general manager, Kyle Davidson, said he even tried to trade up to get him, thinking he wouldn’t fall. However, both sides are happy with how things turned out. His speed has always been the focal point of his game, and with the organization wanting to get faster, he was a tough player to pass up.

Moore has spent the last two seasons with the Minnesota Gophers, and like most college players, he developed a lot in that time span, including winning two gold medals at the World Juniors and building his all-around game. In Minnesota, he had 33 points in each of the last two seasons. Gophers head coach Bob Motzko praised his commitment, work ethic, character, and “electric speed.”

Oliver Moore, Chicago Blackhawks (Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images)

One thing that stands out from his time with the Gophers is consistency in his game, which his points reflect.

The Blackhawks were thrilled to have Moore and his college roommate, Sam Rinzel, turn pro after the Gophers’ season ended in March. In nine games, Moore primarily played a third-line role, showcasing his consistently praised traits: speed and work ethic, which were noticeable.

Moore’s Role in 2025-26

Moore is in an interesting position going into 2025-26, because no one knows if he will make the Blackhawks roster. It seems like he will be in the same position that Kevin Korchinski and Frank Nazar were in last season. The team will give him every opportunity to make the team and force their hand. In a perfect world, that is what they want to see. But if he doesn’t make the team out of camp, he will start with the Rockford IceHogs.

He will be competing with several other players for a spot on the team, including Lukas Reichel, Landon Slaggert, and Colton Dach. But Chicago views him as another important part of their future, and fast, workhorse-type players are essential. He has excelled in a depth role, but can be slotted in anywhere. He also showed he could be a factor on special teams.

During his exit interview in April, Moore stated, “I still feel like [I have] a lot to prove to myself, a lot to prove to the organization. I think it was a great time coming in here, and I thought I did a good job of transitioning and really reflecting, honestly, on the last couple of weeks, and everything that’s going on. So, I’m going to take that and go into the offseason and try to prove myself coming into camp next year.”

We’ll see how he looks at training camp, but he is another exciting prospect to follow. Furthermore, he is even attending the NHLPA Rookie Showcase on Sept. 3, making September a big month for him.