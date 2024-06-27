Avalanche’s Organizational Needs That Can Be Addressed at the 2024 NHL Draft

The Colorado Avalanche have more questions than answers going into the 2024 offseason. Though it was just three seasons ago, it feels like ages since the team won the Stanley Cup in 2022. Much of the foundation is still in place but major changes may be coming.

After losing to the Dallas Stars in the second round of the 2024 Playoffs, the Avalanche will turn to the NHL Draft to bolster the farm system and set the franchise up for future success. Not having second- or third-round picks presents a challenge, however.

Going into the draft, the Avalanche have to make an impact. There are players in the organization now that could be seen as early as the coming season, but this draft will have an impact for years to come. Here are a few things the team should be looking to address.

Two-Way Center

The Avalanche haven’t been the same since Nazem Kadri left for the Calgary Flames and a fat free agent deal. During the 2021-22 season, Kadri scored 28 goals and 87 points and provided the kind of two-way play that hasn’t been seen since.

While Casey Mittelstadt is a fine scoring center that has become better from a two-way perspective, he isn’t in that class. The Avalanche need that dependable player in the middle of the lineup that can win faceoffs, play lockdown defense, and contribute offense at vital periods.

Casey Mittelstadt, Colorado Avalanche (Photo by Michael Martin/NHLI via Getty Images)

Finding someone like that would also provide flexibility for Mittelstadt to move around the lineup. Callum Ritchie could be that guy but may not be ready quite yet. Adding another solid prospect like Cole Beaudoin would definitely bolster the organizational depth.

Middle-Six Scoring Winger

This is without a doubt the largest asterisk when it comes to the Avalanche. Captain Gabriel Landeskog is still an unknown entity as he continues to recover from a knee injury. He missed the entire 2023-24 season and is still questionable for 2024-25.

Then there is the Valeri Nichushkin problem. He left in the middle of the playoffs to enter the league’s substance abuse program and there is a very real possibility that he may be done with the Avalanche.

Prospects like Maros Jedlicka and Oskar Olausson have talent but don’t look like sure things. Finding middle-six scoring on the wings further into the draft is something that the Avalanche need to keep an eye on.

Stay-at-Home Defenseman

The Avalanche have Devon Toews as their top shutdown guy, but they definitely have a type when it comes to defensemen. Jeremy Hanzel, Sean Behrens, and Mikhail Gulyayev have talent but none of them is overtly physical.

Given that their biggest need is depth on defense, finding more reliable defenders with limited offensive upside might be the play given the quality of prospects in the pool. Finding size and a mean streak on defense would be a nice organizational add.

Goaltender

Though the Avalanche were hurt by their lack of depth and key losses like Nichushkin and Landeskog, goaltending was the Achilles heel of the 2023-24 season. Alexandar Georgiev was fine but not great this season, especially in the playoffs. Respectfully, he is not the guy.

Justus Annunen may be the top goaltending prospect in the pool but he’s looking like more of a third goalie than a true backup. Finding a goaltender that they can hone and guide to become the goaltender of the future should be at the forefront of the organization’s mind.

They have a few guys that could maybe eventually see spot duty in the NHL but aren’t a threat to become long-term backups let alone a starter. This is one of the weaker goalie draft classes in years but with six picks between Rounds 4 and 7, this could be a fantastic opportunity to take a few guys that could possibly be developed over the next few years.

Not a Quick Fix

It is important to note that there likely isn’t going to be a fix coming from this draft class any time soon. Picking 24th means that you are getting a prospect who could see the lineup in three or four years unless you find a diamond in the rough.

It is more about putting a foundation in place throughout the organization, developing those prospects, and eventually providing the core – Cale Makar, Nathan MacKinnon, Mikko Rantanen, etc. – with help down the line.

The Avalanche are also in a bit of a cap crunch and need to find cheap, young alternatives to fill out their lineup without taking a major hit. That is easier said than done but remains the challenge for the moment.