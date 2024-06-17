Blue Jackets Fire Head Coach Pascal Vincent

The Columbus Blue Jackets have announced that they’ve relieved their head coach Pascal Vincent of his duties. The news reported by Elliotte Freidman of Sportsnet.

In a press release, Blue Jackets’ general manager Don Waddell said, “As I spent time with Pascal over the past few weeks, I found him to be an outstanding person and smart hockey coach who worked very hard last year under trying circumstances, but I believe a change behind the bench is in our team’s best interest.”

Waddell said, “On behalf of the organization I want to thank Pascal for his work ethic, professionalism and contributions during his three seasons with the Blue Jackets.

Vincent had been hired as associate coach ahead of the 2021-22 season. He became head coach Brad Larsen’s right hand man and even stepped up as bench boss during a couple of games when Larsen took a brief stint away for personal reasons. In the summer of 2023, Vincent was expected to continue being the right hand man but for a new boss when Mike Babcock was hired as Larsen’s replacement. Then controversy struck resulting in Babcock’s resignation and with only a few days before the start of training camp Vincent was hired to lead the team.

Vincent’s single season as the head honcho behind the bench of the Blue Jackets was lackluster. He had a few dust ups with star players that landed him in the headlines and the team was unable to put together a meaningful stretch of success. His time ends with a 27-43-12 record.

This marks the second time Waddell has taken a new job and quickly fired the pre-existing head coach. He did the same thing when he took over as general manager of the Carolina Hurricanes, firing Bill Peters and supplanting him with longtime assistant head coach Rod Brind’Amour.

Looking forwards, the team’s press release says, “While no further decisions regarding the club’s coaching staff will be made at this time, the search for a new head coach will begin immediately.”