Connor McDavid’s Recent Play Has Oilers Back on Track

It’s no coincidence that as Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid’s health has improved, so has his game, and so have the fortunes of the Oilers. On Nov. 19, McDavid was languishing in 108th place in NHL scoring. In the span of ten days, McDavid scored 16 points and shot up to 10th place in NHL scoring. While his team rattled off a 4-2 record including four straight victories to close out the month of November.

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

It looks like McDavid has shaken off his early season injury woes, and it feels like it’s just a matter of time before he takes over the NHL scoring race. If he continues his torrid pace, he could be there at the end of December, and he could be carrying his team on his back into a wild card playoff spot in the Western Conference.

Did Anyone Predict this Kind of Season for McDavid and the Oilers?

Did anyone see this coming? Who would’ve predicted McDavid and the Oilers would come out of the gate so flat in the 2023-24 season? If you comb through all of the preseason predictions, it’s hard to find anyone who thought both the Oilers captain and the team would struggle this badly.

Latest News & Highlights

McDavid was obviously injured early on in the season and sat out the 7-4 loss to the Minnesota Wild on Oct. 24 and the 3-0 loss to the New York Rangers on Oct. 26 before coming back for the Oilers’ 5-2 Heritage Classic victory over the Calgary Flames on Oct. 29. But it seemed to take until the first two weeks in November before McDavid truly began to regain his health. Unfortunately the Oilers struggled while McDavid and defenceman Mattias Ekholm were both playing injured to the point where coaches Jay Woodcroft and Dave Manson were relieved of their duties and replaced by Kris Knoblauch and Paul Coffey.

What a Difference a Healthy McDavid Has Made

Since returning to form in late November, McDavid’s play has carried the team to a 9-12-1 record where they’re now only three games under .500 and more importantly within striking distance of a wild card spot in the Western Conference. This seemed inconceivable back on Nov. 9, when the Oilers lost 3-2 to the San Jose Sharks and were in second last place overall in the NHL standings. It’s also important to note that Ekholm looks like he’s regained his form after an offseason injury, and is once again playing solid hockey on the back end. Having McDavid and Ekholm at 100 percent definitely makes the Oilers better. And now the season gets interesting.

Could McDavid Win the NHL Scoring Title in 2023-24?

If he remains healthy, there shouldn’t be any doubt. And, if…and it’s still a big IF McDavid were to win the Art Ross, and the Oilers claw their way back into a playoff position by the end of the 2023-24 season, McDavid would be worthy of winning the Hart Trophy for the fourth time in his career.

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

If McDavid and the Oilers were to climb their respective standings together, you would have to believe this could be the sweetest Hart Trophy victory of McDavid’s career considering how brutal the start to the 2023-24 season went for him and the Oilers. That’s a storyline that will be watched closely as McDavid and the Oilers’ season progresses.

A Weaker Western Conference Gives Oilers a Chance at the Playoffs

The Western Conference isn’t as strong as it used to be. Sure there are the top teams such as the Vegas Golden Knights, Colorado Avalanche, and the Dallas Stars. But after that, you never know. The Los Angeles Kings and Vancouver Canucks have both played great hockey to start the 2023-24 season, but can they keep it up? And what about the teams currently in a wild card spot ahead of the Oilers such as the St. Louis Blues, Arizona Coyotes, Nashville Predators, Calgary Flames or Seattle Kraken? Is it possible that the Oilers, if they continue their recent winning ways, could reel in some of these teams?

Related: Edmonton Oilers’ Chances at Making the 2024 Playoffs

If McDavid continues his current inspired play, the Oilers definitely have a chance at the playoffs. And based on the turnaround of the Blues back in 2019 going from last place in early January to Stanley Cup champs, you just never know what the Oilers could do. Especially with McDavid returning to form. For those of you Oilers fans who love roller coasters, hang on. It’s going to be an interesting ride.