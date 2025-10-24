Craig Berube’s Real Maple Leafs Test Begins in Buffalo Tonight

The Toronto Maple Leafs roll into Buffalo tonight, facing one of those quietly important early-season tests. It’s not just about standings or points — it’s about tone. The Buffalo Sabres are a young, scrappy team trying to prove they belong in the Atlantic Division hunt, and the Maple Leafs are a skilled group still trying to prove they’ve changed.

For Craig Berube, this game is less about system tweaks and more about spirit. He was brought in to make the Maple Leafs harder to play against, to bring some pushback to a roster that’s too often been all skill and no snarl. But the challenge runs deeper than that. It’s about convincing this team that the hard games — the road nights, the back-to-backs, the ones that don’t go their way — are the ones that define them.

If Berube has a challenge, it isn’t just tactical. It’s cultural. He has to turn talent into toughness, and toughness into belief. And that begins tonight in Buffalo. From what I see, he has three challenges ahead of him.

Challenge 1. Helping the Maple Leafs Reclaim Some Emotion

Berube’s first job is to breathe some emotion back into this team. The Maple Leafs have elite skaters who can play beautiful hockey, but when the game turns gritty, they go quiet. That’s not about dropping the gloves — it’s about standing together.

Good teams find ways to play angry without losing control. They hit when they need to, swarm when it matters, and protect their own. That hasn’t been Toronto’s story for a while. They still act as though games can be won by passing around problems rather than pushing back against them.

Berube’s presence behind the bench brings accountability. What’s missing now is someone on the ice who carries that same fire — the kind of heartbeat that turns a flat Tuesday night into a test of pride.

Challenge 2. Helping the Maple Leafs Play with Urgency, Not Panic

Another part of the challenge is pace. For all their size and structure, the Maple Leafs still look half a step slow. They chase pucks, reach instead of close, and dump away possession because they’re out of sync.

Craig Berube, Head Coach of the Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Berube can’t overhaul that overnight, but he can make the team sharper. The Maple Leafs need to play faster — not frantic, just purposeful. It’s about anticipation, not desperation.

If they can find that balance, their skill will show again. If they can’t, they’ll keep skating through games that look controlled but never dangerous. Buffalo plays loose and fast; if Toronto can’t match that energy early, they’ll be chasing all night.

Challenge 3. Helping the Maple Leafs Prop Up Its Leadership

Berube also inherits a room still adjusting to new voices and old absences. With Mitch Marner gone, the dynamic is different. Matthews leads in his own quiet way, but sometimes the room needs something louder, a jolt, a word, a spark.

Berube knows this from his own playing days: leadership isn’t about talking, it’s about tone. It’s how a team reacts when it gets punched in the mouth — literally or figuratively. The Maple Leafs have plenty of respect for one another. What they need now is emotional presence.

Does Auston Matthews need to become more vocal as the Toronto Maple Leafs’ captain?

(Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Who steps up when the energy dips? Who stirs the room when it goes flat? That’s Berube’s most challenging question, and it might not have an easy answer.

What Comes Next for the Maple Leafs?

The truth is, tonight’s game in Buffalo isn’t just another date on the schedule. It’s a small measure of where the Maple Leafs stand in Berube’s project. Do they push back when challenged? Do they hold each other accountable? Or do they keep skating like a team still figuring out who they want to be?

The wins will come if the belief comes first. For now, Berube’s task is to make this group rediscover its pulse. The Maple Leafs need to find the emotion, the urgency, and the leadership that separate contenders from passengers.

If the Maple Leafs can show that in Buffalo tonight, it won’t just be a road win. It’ll be a small step toward becoming the kind of team Berube was brought here to build.