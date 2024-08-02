Crosby Contract Talks: What’s Causing the Hold-Up?

As the offseason progresses, speculation about Sidney Crosby’s contract extension with the Pittsburgh Penguins remains a hot topic among fans. With only one season left on his current deal, some supporters are feeling unsettled and when it was announced that a deal was imminent between the two sides with terms suggesting a three-year deal was on the horizon, fans got excited.

Then, it was crickets. There was no update on an extension, no deal signed, and no news that one is coming. Why?

Should Fans Be Concerned that Crosby Talks Hit a Snag?

Penguins insider Rob Rossi of The Athletic reassured fans that there is no cause for concern. In a recent article, he noted that all parties involved are comfortable with the current state of negotiations.

He writes:

I made a few calls to follow up, and the only real news — perhaps another subjective term — is that all parties (Crosby and his agent, Pat Brisson, and Penguins GM Kyle Dubas) were comfortable enough with where the contract negotiations stood that everybody felt comfortable going about summer plans such as taking holidays and enjoying a bit of downtime. source – ‘Sidney Crosby’s contract, Penguins trades, Big Three’s future: Mailbag’ – Rob Rossi – The Athletic – 07/31/2024

This level of comfort has allowed everyone to focus on other things without the looming pressure of unresolved contract talks. That’s great, on the surface.

Are the Penguins and Crosby Forgetting Something Important?

The organization and the player might feel OK with where things are at, but that doesn’t necessarily mean the fan base and sponsors have all the confidence in the world. Rossi noted that some individuals who interact with season-ticket holders and corporate partners may feel a bit anxious until the deal is finalized. The potential delay in signing an extension has undoubtedly raised questions about the future of the franchise and its leadership.

Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

In other words, until Crosby is extended, some ticket holders and big-money advertisers might not extend their financial commitment to the team. As for how many fans make up that number of ticketholders or how many businesses are holding back, that’s not clear. It’s still something the team and the player should consider before they take a long break and leave people hanging.

It’s important to note here that Crosby has one more season on his contract, thus he’s not required to commit right now. Frankly, he doesn’t owe anyone anything. That said, Crosby has been the face of the Penguins since he was drafted first overall in 2005, and his impact on the team’s success cannot be overstated. If he knows he intends to stay, why not get this done? Fans are eager to see how the organization navigates this critical period in its history and everyone going on vacation makes things that much more stressful when it potentially doesn’t need to be.

When Does This All Start to Get Really Uncomfortable?

Ultimately, the contract situation appears to be under control, and the Penguins remain optimistic about securing a deal with their captain. For now, fans can rest easy knowing that all parties involved are focused on reaching an agreement and that Crosby’s future in Pittsburgh remains bright. However, if this drags on and into the season, and perhaps even past Crosby’s birthday on August 7th (Crosby is quite superstitious), there might be a reason to bite one’s nails.

Rossi adds, “Everybody who would know continues to say the Crosby contract is close.” He adds, “That said, for a lot of reasons, not least the Penguins needing to excite revenue-generators amid a hum-drum offseason, until the announcement happens, the situation is understandably a cause for discomfort for fans and sponsors.”