Stars’ Jim Nill Wins GM of the Year Award

The NHL announced that Dallas Stars general manager Jim Nill has won the 2024 Jim Gregory General Manager of the Year Award, presented annually to the general manager (GM) who best excelled at the position during the regular season. Dallas won the Central Division with 52 wins and 113 points in the Standings.

Jim Nill of the Dallas Stars was named the winner of the 2023-24 Jim Gregory Award, which is presented to the GM of the Year!



Nil becomes just the second GM to win the award in consecutive seasons, joining New York Islanders GM Lou Lamoriello (2020, 2021). He received more first-place votes than any of the other finalists. As well, he was ranked in the top three on 34 of 42 ballots cast.

Heading into the season, Dallas was viewed as one of the best teams in the NHL. Nill has been with Dallas for 11 seasons, building this roster from top to bottom. The team’s top three scorers and starting goaltender were brought in by Nill. His biggest move of the 2023-24 season was acquiring defenseman Chris Tanev from the Calgary Flames.

This award is a regular season award, so the Stars’ Western Conference Final departure did not impact voting results. While the team fell short of their ultimate goal of winning the Stanley Cup, the season still brought much success as a result of Nill’s work. With a busy offseason ahead, Dallas is likely to learn from their mistakes and improve for next season.