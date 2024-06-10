Oilers vs. Panthers Game 2 – Pre-Game Stats, Facts & Notes

The Florida Panthers were victorious in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final for the first time in their history, winning 3-0 against the Edmonton Oilers. Before the Panthers try to take a commanding 2-0 series lead and the Oilers try to even the score, let’s take a look at some stats, facts, and notes for this contest.

Connor McDavid has not been held without a point for consecutive games this postseason. In the four contests following games where he was unable to record a point, he has two goals and six assists for eight points—he’ll have a chance to add to that tonight.

Following a loss in the postseason, the Oilers are tied for the most wins with a 5-1 record in subsequent outings. In those games, they have outscored opponents 26-14.

In the Panthers’ two sole Stanley Cup Final game victories in their history, Carter Verhaeghe scored the game-winning tally. He can become just the fourth player in NHL history to do so for a team’s first three wins in the Stanley Cup Final.

Following losses in the postseason, Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner has a .895 save percentage (SV%), a 2.18 goals-against average (GAA), and a 4-1 record.

Sergei Bobrovsky of the Florida Panthers makes a save against Ryan Nugent-Hopkins of the Edmonton Oilers during the first period in Game One of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Since the Stanley Cup Final has been a seven-game series, teams that are victorious in Game 1 have gone on to win the Stanley Cup in 64 of 84 total attempts (76.2 percent). When the home team has come away with a win in Game 1 like the Panthers did, they have won the series 51 out of 61 tries (83.6 percent).

Of the last six Stanley Cup Final series, three of them (50 percent) have had the loser in Game 1 end up winning the Stanley Cup. Those teams are the 2018 Washington Capitals, the 2019 St. Louis Blues, and the 2020 Tampa Bay Lightning.

Of the 84 seven-game Stanley Cup Final series in history, 54 of them have had one team lead the series 2-0 (64.3 percent). Of those 54 teams to lead a series 2-0, 39 of them have had home-ice advantage (72.2 percent).

The last three Stanley Cup Final series have had the home team claim a 2-0 series lead and end up winning the Stanley Cup. The last road team to win Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final was the Blues in 2019.

