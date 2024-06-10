Maple Leafs Have Tactical Plan for Offseason Marner Negotiations

Amidst ongoing speculation, the Toronto Maple Leafs are reportedly strategizing and planning a summer likely filled with discussions about the future of star winger Mitch Marner. The player isn’t looking to leave and wants to stay committed to the team. The team wants to explore their options and many believe, eventually, move him in a deal to change up their core. Both sides are cautious about tackling negotiations considering one wrong decision may jeopardize a good deal, give another team leverage, or have the fan base turn on one side relatively quickly.

One significant concern for the Leafs is the potential backlash from fans if Marner remains unsigned or if the team makes a hasty trade. The Leafs are wary of a scenario where Marner, who could flourish in a quieter market, leaves Toronto without the team receiving substantial assets in return. The team may not get a player of Marner’s caliber back, but they don’t want to make a deal where it’s clear they lost the trade.

Multiple Strategies at Work According to Insiders

Elliotte Friedman weighed in on the situation, stating, “Don’t be surprised if Marner’s situation plays out over the next season in Toronto.” This indicates that negotiations between the player and the team might extend through the summer as things progress slowly. The Leafs are seeking either a beneficial trade or a strategic use of cap space and Marner doesn’t want to be too flexible with his future if there’s a chance he can stay.

Mitch Marner, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

During that time, the organization will start collecting trade proposals from teams that show real interest. According to Maple Leafs’ reporter Steve Simmons, Marner reportedly won’t be asked to waive his no-move clause until the Leafs get a trade offer to their liking. That means that teams have to come up with their best offers (or close to them) up front if they want to go any farther in trade discussions than a quick call and a hangup.

Simmons reports:

The Leafs won’t put the cart before the horse here. They will listen. If one of the offers meets their needs, then — and only then — will they involve Marner in the process and try to convince him why it’s in his best interest to look elsewhere. source – ‘SIMMONS SAYS: Leafs won’t ask Marner to waive no-trade until they see an offer they like’ – Steve Simmons – The Toronto Sun – 06/09/2024

Will The Maple Leafs Apply Any Pressure to Marner This Summer?

Just because the Leafs may not ask Marner to consider trades before they get a realistic one doesn’t mean the organization won’t hint it’s time for Marner to consider moving on. NHL insider Frank Seravalli suggests that the Leafs may push Marner into a corner within the next three weeks. He suggests Brad Treliving will go to the winger and say, “Mitch, it’s been great but we’re moving on. So whether it’s now or eight months from now, your time is up.”

Related: NHL Rumors: Oilers, Maple Leafs, Senators, Bruins, Capitals

The assumption is that Toronto will try to keep all of this under the radar and out of the public forums as much as possible. If Marner were to make it known that the Leafs told him they were moving on, that would change not only the public perception of how the player is being treated but also how teams deal with the Maple Leafs. They lose a ton of leverage.

The Leafs do not intend to play hardball or bench an $11 million player. But, as the off-season progresses, the pressure mounts for the Leafs to make a decisive move regarding Marner’s future with the team.

The situation remains fluid, but there’s not much current action. Things remain status quo as the Leafs, Marner’s camp, and interested teams all consider their next moves carefully.