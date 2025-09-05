Detroit Red Wings’ Milestones to Watch for in 2025-26

As the Detroit Red Wings continue to work their way back to the Stanley Cup Playoffs, they have plenty of players, whether they are long-time veterans or younger players, who are slowly reaching career milestones. So who could be reaching certain individual milestones in the 2025-26 NHL season?

JT Compher

24 games played away from 600 in his career

While it may not be a massive individual milestone, JT Compher has a strong chance to reach the 600 games played mark this upcoming season. He has not played fewer than 50 games in a season since the 2020-21 season with the Colorado Avalanche, so there is no reason the veteran should not be able to reach this mark.

Andrew Copp

14 assists away from 200 in his career

Even with being limited to 56 games last season due to injury, Andrew Copp tallied 13 assists, so reaching 14 this season should be easily within reach as long as he stays away from the injury bug. After signing with the organization before the 2022-23 season, he has averaged 22 a season in a Red Wings uniform.

Dylan Larkin

Eight goals away from 250 in his career

16 assists away from 350 in his career

24 points away from 600 in his career (58 away from passing Brendan Shanahan for 10th most in organization history)

Entering his 11th NHL season, the Red Wings’ captain, Dylan Larkin, has a chance to reach a few career milestones in the 2025-26 season. Reaching the eight-goal mark should not be a huge issue for Larkin, as he has topped 30 each of the last four seasons. With another season paired alongside Lucas Raymond on the first line, there is a strong chance that the two replicate last season’s success and could even exceed each of their individual statistics.

Related: Red Wings 2025-26 Season Preview: Forwards

If Larkin can reach both the eight goals and 16 assists marks this season, he should also be able to surpass Shanahan on the organization’s all-time points list. He sits only 58 points away from passing him for 10th all-time in Red Wings history. After recording 70 points last season and averaging just over 57 over the last four seasons, there is a strong chance he can reach that milestone this season. With a healthy season, Larkin could be looking at reaching a few individual career milestones, but is surely looking to reach the season-long organizational goal of reaching the Stanley Cup Playoffs, where he has only played once in his career.

Patrick Kane

Eight goals away from 500 in his career (11 away from passing Joe Mullen for fifth most by an American-born player)

31 games played away from passing Joe Pavelski for seventh most by an American-born player

31 points away from passing Mike Modano for second most by an American-born player (57 away from 1,400)

44 assists away from passing Phil Housley for most by an American-born player

Since signing with the Red Wings during the 2023-24 season, Patrick Kane has defied the odds with his surgically repaired hip. He has been a consistent force for the offense, both in five-on-five and special teams play. Entering his 19th NHL season, Kane looks to further cement himself as one of, if not the greatest, American-born NHL players to ever play in the league. If he can stay healthy, he has the chance to pass a handful of all-time great American-born players in the all-time ranks.

Patrick Kane, Detroit Red Wings (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Starting in the goal department, Kane is only eight away from reaching the 500-goal mark in his career and joining a list that includes 48 players all-time. After lighting the lamp 20-plus times in the two seasons he has been with the Red Wings, he should reach that milestone pretty easily this season. In the aspect of American-born players, Kane has a very strong chance of toppling 31 games played and points, as well as 44 assists, as long as he stays healthy.

Lucas Raymond

Two goals away from 100 in his career

44 assists away from 200 in his career

46 points away from 300 in his career

A model of consistency since making his NHL debut at the start of the 2021-22 season, Lucas Raymond has seen his game continue to grow and go to another level. After putting up career-highs in points (80) and assists (53) last season, there is no reason to doubt that the 2020 fourth-overall pick can not reach the 100/200/300 mark in his fifth NHL season.

Moritz Seider

20 points away from 200 in his career

Debuting alongside Raymond, Moritz Seider continues to grow into one of the league’s best young defenseman and has seen his offensive game develop quite well. While he has not gotten back to the 50-point mark of his rookie season that ended with him winning the 2022 Calder Trophy (NHL’s best rookie), Seider has been consistent from the backend of the ice production-wise. He sits 20 points away from 200 in his career, and could reach that mark alone in assists if he can replicate last season’s production (38 assists).

James van Riemsdyk

18 games away from 1,100 played in his career

One of the team’s newcomers, veteran James van Riemsdyk enters his 17th NHL season and is only 18 games away from 1,100 played in his career. He has not played less than 40 in a season since the 2015-16 season with the Toronto Maple Leafs. The hope for van Riemsdyk, who is on a one-year deal with the Red Wings, is that he can add some secondary offense and stay in the lineup. If he can do this, he will easily reach the 1,100 career games played milestone this season.

Does Individual Success Lead to Team Success?

With there being plenty of individual milestones that are within reach for multiple Red Wings this season, the hope is that the individual success will lead to overall team success. The organization ideally is looking to return to the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time since the 2015-16 season.