Devils’ Seamus Casey Says All the Right Things After Offseason Moves

Many signs point to Seamus Casey becoming a stud in the NHL. However, with so much young defensive talent on the New Jersey Devils roster, it’s difficult to see where he fits for the 2024-25 season. At 20 years old, Casey is handling the upcoming training camp with the mindset of a veteran. This became evident when The Hockey Writers spoke to both Casey and Utica Comets head coach Kevin Dineen.

Casey in Right Mindset

Casey’s 45 points in 40 games for the University of Michigan was third among NCAA defensemen. At the Devils ‘development camp, he seemed leaps and bounds better than the rest with his speed, elusiveness and deceptive ability. Hockey Prospecting gives him a 41% chance of becoming a “star” in the NHL and a 75% chance of becoming a longtime productive NHLer. But not according to him. “The NHL has always been a hard place to get to and always will be a hard place to get to. I think that the second you start to think it’s going to be easy at any point, you should probably just hang ‘em up,” he said.

Seamus Casey, Michigan Wolverines (Michigan Photography)

When asked about the Devils’ recent free-agent acquisitions, he said, “It doesn’t change my mindset…just means they’re hopefully going to have a better team and have a better chance to win. The opportunity to make that team is exciting.” Assistant general manager Dan Mackinnon told the Rome Sentinel that there was anticipation of Casey starting in the American Hockey League (AHL) with Utica.

Casey doesn’t see that as a bad thing: “Whether I’m in Utica or whatever the staff feels is best for me, it’s the next step to get better and take my game to the next level. The AHL is a great league, and it’s developed players since it’s been founded. I’m welcome to any challenge I can get myself into.”

When he spoke with THW, he gave credit to those who have helped him on his pro journey, saying, “A few guys (have given me advice). Over the years, (I’ve) met guys that are now in those shoes. There’s a lot of Michigan Alums that play in the NHL now and are happy to see more guys get to that.”

Dineen’s Take

When The Hockey Writers spoke with Kevin Dineen, he offered some insight about Casey and his situation: “I had a good conversation with him yesterday about the decision and making the leap. It’s not easy, right? I mean, he’s at one of the best schools in the nation…there’s so many good things that go along with his situation at school, but at the end of it, you’ve got to make hard decisions, and he made that decision. We’ve made some defensive moves. I don’t think that’s frustrated him at all. Obviously, there’s a skillset on the offensive side of things…he has that composure and the ability to make plays under pressure. We’re excited to see him at the pro level playing against men.”

Currently, the Devils have three right-shot defensemen – Dougie Hamilton, Brett Pesce and Simon Nemec. Hamilton will likely be the first to go among these three, but his contract only ends after the 2027-28 season. So, it becomes difficult to see where Casey would fit in the lineup any time soon.

With that being said, if he continues to progress and live up to what he’s touted to be, there will be a spot for him somewhere. It’s very easy for a prospect to lose focus or get caught up in roster moves and the depth chart during this time of year. But a roster can change quickly and having a dynamic prospect like Casey could help the Devils remain successful for many years to come.