Devils Select Chase Stillman with the 29th Overall Pick

With the 29th overall pick in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, the New Jersey Devils select Chase Stillman from the Sudbury Wolves of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL).

About Stillman

Brother of Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Riley Stillman and son of long-time NHLer Cory Stillman, Chase Stillman is a powerful, 6-foot-1, 183-pound winger who adds to New Jersey’s young core. He plays with a lot of energy and he knows how to get into those scoring areas. He gives it his all on both sides of the ice as well, playing a well-rounded, physical game and being a guy who can help build a culture of winning in New Jersey.

Related: THW’s 2021 NHL Draft Guide

Although not being ranked as a first-rounder by most analysts, Stillman has an impressive resume. He played for Esbjerg U20 in Denmark last season, scoring nine goals and 16 points in eight games in 2020-21. The year prior, he scored 13 goals and 34 points in 58 games as a 16-year-old.

THW Prospect Profile Excerpt

“Like his father before him, Chase’s motor never stops. He’s like the Energizer Bunny, he just keeps going and going. He is also a bit of a Swiss Army knife, in that he will take on any role to help his team win, be it kill penalties, block shots or just be a solid two-way winger in all zones on the ice.

“In addition to his motor and strong work ethic, Stillman is a fantastic skater with high-end top speed and the ability to make players and goaltenders look silly with a quick deke or shot. After playing for his father and the Sudbury Wolves last season, he traveled overseas to join Esbjerg U20 in the Denmark U20 league and finished with a solid 16 points in eight games. Then, in his only North American appearance during the 2020-21 season, he played for Team Canada at the U18 World Championship where he scored two goals in seven games.

“With how hard Stillman works and the two-way game he possesses, his style should translate quite nicely to the NHL level. Given how much the third line of Barclay Goodrow, Blake Coleman, and Yanni Gourde helped the Tampa Bay Lightning win back-to-back Stanley Cups, he should also turn out to be a very valuable forward in the playoffs someday.”

How This Affects The Devils’ Future

While he won’t be ready for the NHL right away, Stillman will factor into the Devils’ future for years to come. He will be a glue guy from the moment he arrives, being a player who has been in NHL locker rooms with his dad and plays with the mindset that can help winning teams. He can play on the power play, he can play on the penalty kill, and he can be a fixture in their top-six forward core.

He will likely return to Sudbury after being on loan in Denmark this past season, spending one more year in the OHL before he makes his NHL debut. He will likely arrive in 2022-23 to help the Devils end their rebuild.