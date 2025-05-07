Devils Fans Deserve to Hear from Jack Hughes

It’s now a little over a year ago that New Jersey Devils’ superstar forward Jack Hughes appeared to bark, “People pay to watch me play!” to Los Angeles Kings’ forward Viktor Arvidsson in response to a late elbow to the head.

He’s not wrong; Hughes has single-handedly ushered in a new wave of Devils (and hockey) fans. According to Daily Faceoff, his jersey sold more in 2023-24 than any player in the entire league, save for Chicago Blackhawks’ then-rookie phenom Connor Bedard.

On the viral social media platform TikTok, multiple videos with the hashtag “jackhughes” have eclipsed ten million views – numbers previously unheard of for anything hockey-related. His highlight-reel goals, quick-witted responses to interviews, and undeniable charisma have turned him into a phenomenon, helping to bridge the gap between hockey’s traditional fanbase and the younger generations.

Fans Deserve to Hear from Hughes

With that stardom comes a great deal of responsibility. And it’s why his fans all over the world have a right to be disappointed that, for a second straight year, despite being an alternate captain, he did not participate in the end of season “exit interviews”.

Hughes was seen in the building while his teammates were speaking to the media, one by one. The explanation from the team was that his absence was “injury related”; he underwent successful shoulder surgery almost two months prior. Meanwhile, teammate Jesper Bratt spoke to media despite having shoulder problems and opting for surgery a few days later. Many other Devils who spoke were also dealing with nagging injuries, including defenseman Johnathan Kovacevic, who needs to get knee surgery and won’t be ready for the start of camp in September.

Jack Hughes, New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

At least in Jack’s brother Luke’s case, he was not in the area and therefore was unable to be there. But there doesn’t appear to be a valid excuse for Jack. The question is: ‘What really is keeping Jack from speaking?’

The Hockey Writers reached out to the team to try and set up an alternative, potentially a Zoom at Jack’s convenience, but did not receive a response.

This year’s exit interviews averaged just 7 minutes and 59 seconds per player. These sessions offer fans and media a valuable chance to gain insight into the nuances of each player’s game and experiences. Moreover, with Hughes sidelined by his shoulder injury since early March, fans will now miss hearing from him entirely until training camp in September.

Hughes did share a heartfelt Instagram post a couple days after getting hurt. While it was appreciated by the fans, Hughes is an absolute scholar of the game. Getting further insight into his thoughts on the Devils’ season and trajectory, especially following a disappointing finish, is vital.

“He knows he’s the face of the franchise,” Devils goaltender Jake Allen told The Hockey Writers. “He takes great responsibility with it. Certain people that get put in situations, that responsibility comes a little bit heavier, and obviously it’s a lot on him, but he embraces it. He cares.”

That certainly appears true; Hughes has always gone above and beyond for franchise initiatives like the Devils’ Youth Foundation and the Sweep the Deck Gala. He often is seen signing autographs for fans and taking selfies with them post-game. Even on the day of exit interviews, he stopped for some fans after he left the building.

But the reality is that Hughes’ influence extends far beyond New Jersey, with a global fanbase eager for any chance to hear from him. Thus, his absence leaves a void that social media posts, while heartfelt, can’t completely fill.

As the calendar will soon flip to the 2025-26 season, Hughes has a chance to deepen his connection with fans by embracing these moments of transparency.