Devils’ Jack Hughes Joins Brother Quinn on Team USA’s Winter Olympics Roster

On this morning’s edition of the Today Show, New Jersey Devils‘ star forward Jack Hughes unveiled Team USA’s final roster ahead of the 2026 Winter Olympics. It should come as no surprise — especially since he was chosen to do the reveal — but now it’s official: he’s one of 22 American skaters to be heading to Milan, Italy for the Winter Games.

Related: Canada Announces 2026 Olympic Men’s Hockey Roster

Jack Hughes On a Global Stage

Here is the full United States roster, where Jack will play with his brother, Quinn Hughes, for the first time since the 2019 International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) World Championships:

🚨 The members of the Stars and Stripes that will go to Milan: pic.twitter.com/IBftP2yQND — NHL News (@PuckReportNHL) January 2, 2026

Jack will don the stars and stripes for the seventh time: he already has once at the World Under-17 Hockey Challenge, twice at the U18 World Championships, once at World Juniors, once at IIHF Worlds, and once at the 4 Nations Face-Off.

Not only will this be his first Olympics…but it’s the first for a large majority of NHLers named to rosters. The last time the Olympics featured NHL participants was 2014 in Sochi.

After a heartbreaking loss to Canada in the 4 Nations Championship Game, Team USA will be hungry in the search for their first Olympic Gold since Lake Placid in 1980, which also featured the legendary “Miracle on Ice”.

Jack Hughes, Team USA (Winslow Townson-Imagn Images)

Jack has 22 points (11 goals, 11 assists) in 22 games this season. The Opening Ceremony will be held on Feb. 6, then Team USA will first get into game action on Feb. 12 against Latvia.

As the 2025-26 season moves along, be sure to continue following The Hockey Writers as your source for news, updates, and more from around the NHL and the hockey world.