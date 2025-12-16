With the holiday season in full swing, it’s safe to say that the New Jersey Devils have had a bit of a mixed bag so far this season. After kicking off 2025-26 with an eight-game win streak, they’ve struggled to regain their footing. Faced with a lengthy list of players on injured reserve, scoring inconsistencies, and goaltending woes, it’s been all too easy for them to fall behind as Christmas quickly approaches.

Currently, the Devils sit just three points out of a playoff spot — not an ideal position, but not impossible to come back from. But with the Metropolitan Division point race getting tighter by the day, the team must re-establish themselves as serious postseason contenders.

As we prepare for the New Year and the second half of the 2025-26 season, it’s time for Santa to determine who gets a coveted spot on the nice list, as well as who’s earned themselves a place on the naughty list. Without further ado, here is the Devils’ Naughty & Nice list for 2025.

The Nice List

Simon Nemec

Simon Nemec has been a superstar so far this season. Not only does he lead Devils’ defensemen in goals, but he’s also been one of their most consistent players. His two-way game has been a crucial asset, especially while the team deals with countless injuries to their blue line.

His ability to find the back of the net has resulted in two game-winning goals for the Devils. Last month, he completed his first career hat trick in overtime against the Chicago Blackhawks, propelled the team in the shootout against the Washington Capitals, and scored the game-winner for a 3-2 victory over the St. Louis Blues.

Unfortunately, Nemec is expected to miss some time after sustaining an injury during practice on Friday. The timeline for his return is uncertain at the moment, but hopefully the Devils will not be without their young star defenseman for long. His depth scoring, steady defensive presence, and increased ice time have been key components of the team’s flashes of success.

Nico Hischier

Even when things go wrong, Nico Hischier is still an ideal leader for the Devils. In the absence of Jack Hughes, he’s done his best to keep the Devils afloat, and his efforts have been nothing short of admirable. He may only have three points throughout December, but he’s averaged 2.4 shots on goal per game, driving play when the team needs it most. His defensive game has also been sound, particularly in 5-on-5 scenarios.

New Jersey Devils center Nico Hischier (Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images)

Hischier’s hustle was evident toward the end of November, when he went on a six-game point streak, tallying 12 points in total. He continues to log high minutes against opposing teams’ top lines, keeping star players at bay while also winning faceoffs and blocking shots at an impressive rate.

The Devils’ captain has also excelled in high-danger scenarios, ranking in the 95th percentile among the league’s forwards with 35 high-danger shots on goal, according to data from NHL Edge. Hischier has had a dynamic start to the season, making a valiant attempt to keep the Devils on an even keel amid chaos.

Luke Hughes

New Jersey has no shortage of talented young players, and Luke Hughes is no exception. The 22-year-old is already off to a great start this season, tied with Nemec for the most points among Devils’ defensemen (18). And nothing shows the organization’s faith in Hughes quite like the seven-year, $63 million extension he signed at the beginning of October.

Who else but #43. pic.twitter.com/r6ybPiZP3S — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) December 14, 2025

Hughes has had a productive December, notching two goals and two assists. Most recently, he scored against the Vancouver Canucks, earning the lone Devils’ goal in their 2-1 loss on Sunday afternoon.

Without Brett Pesce, he’s had to step up in a major way and shoulder a tougher workload. But even though his offensive contributions have landed him a spot on the nice list, Hughes’ main focus should be on limiting opposing scoring chances and turnovers moving forward.

The Naughty List

Dougie Hamilton

Even though Dougie Hamilton had a decent start to the season, he’s fallen into a slump, which began long before he suffered a lower-body injury against the Montreal Canadiens. He has not scored a goal since Oct. 28, and is currently on pace to earn just 23 points — a far cry from his 40-point total last season.

He’s been on the ice for 28 goals against, 15 of which were scored in high-danger scenarios. Likewise, his current goals for percentage (GF%) of 46.15 is a career low for the 14-season NHL veteran. He has been an important leader since joining the team in 2021, but his $9 million cap hit has become too much of a liability. It should come as no surprise if the Devils part ways with Hamilton well before the trade deadline.

Jacob Markstrom

After struggling to find a solid presence between the pipes, the Devils finally found a solution in Jacob Markstrom and Jake Allen. Markstrom signed a two-year, $12 million contract last month, while Allen is locked into a $1.8 million cap hit until 2030. Together, the veteran goalie duo has been exactly what the team needed, but they’ve both been struggling as of late.

Jacob Markstrom, New Jersey Devils (Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images)

December has seen a 1-3-0 record for Markstrom so far, including two shutout losses at Prudential Center. But it was his performance against the Tampa Bay Lightning that made fans worry, after letting in three goals on seven shots and getting pulled from the game.

Concern over his recent play has been warranted. Markstrom has allowed three or more goals in eight of his last 10 starts, managing a save percentage (SV%) above .900 just once in December thus far. Between bad breaks, surrendering the first goal, and lacking defensive backup due to injury, Markstrom needs to turn things around during the second half of the season.

Special Teams

The Devils began the season with a red-hot power play, but it’s gone cold since then. Their success rate has fallen to 21.4%, which puts them 11th in the league. Recently, it’s been a struggle for the Devils to maintain offensive zone time on the man advantage and generate scoring chances. The two glaring absences for the power play are Hughes and Pesce. Their combined speed and stability made the Devils dangerous on the power play, but now the team looks disjointed and out of sync.

Their penalty kill is faring even worse, ranking 27th in the NHL. Struggles reached a tipping point against the Canucks, where the Devils surrendered two goals just seven minutes into the first period. Their difficulties clearing the puck, combined with a lack of urgency, is a deadly combination. If their special teams aren’t cleaned up soon, the Devils could quickly fall to the bottom of the Metropolitan Division.

Moving forward, maybe it’s for the best that the year is ending and the Devils have the chance to turn over a new leaf. Here’s to hoping they can find a bit more consistency in 2026.