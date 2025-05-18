Don’t Dismiss Foote: He Might Be the New Voice the Canucks Need

The Vancouver Canucks made headlines this week by promoting Adam Foote to head coach—just the 22nd in franchise history. While the move was no surprise to those inside the organization, fan reaction has been more mixed. Much of the skepticism seems to revolve less around Foote himself and more around the shadows he’s inheriting, most notably the shadow of Rick Tocchet, whom he served under as an assistant.

But here’s the key question: Shouldn’t Foote be allowed the space to build his identity behind the bench? That’s precisely the topic Halford and Brough discussed after the Canucks elevated Foote as the club’s next head coach. While they understand the fanbase’s mixed reaction, they are also clear that he deserves a fresh start before being dismissed.

When the team’s general manager, Patrick Allvin, announced the hire, the official statement emphasized Foote’s strong relationships in the room and his clear plan for structure and accountability. Halford and Brough echoed Allvin’s comments that Foote “knows the group better than anyone else.”

Allvin also highlighted Foote’s behind-the-scenes work in a turbulent year. He added that Foote had already laid out a vision for what the team should look and feel like next season, down to having input on the upcoming roster. That’s not the kind of trust given to someone just keeping a seat warm. Logic would suggest that a person with the pulse on this team but who was also a bit on the outside might be in the best situation to make the desperately needed changes.

Still, a wave of doubt has surfaced, mainly because some fans view the promotion as continuing a status quo that wasn’t delivering results. As one frustrated text to Halford & Brough’s morning show put it, “I’m already tired of the crowd that is so sure Adam Foote is the wrong move.”

Vancouver Canucks head coach Adam Foote (Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn Images)

That listener, Gary, isn’t alone in urging a pause before judging the hire. “If you ever talk about giving someone a fair shake and a clean slate,” said co-host Mike Halford, “he’s not getting it right now, and that sucks for him.”

The So What: Why Does This Matter for the Canucks?

Foote is taking over a team in crisis. The Canucks underperformed, battled dysfunction, and seemed lost for stretches last season. But just because Foote was there doesn’t mean he was the architect of the chaos. He was the assistant, not the driver. People like Halford and Brough are arguing simply: Foote should be judged for what he does now, not what happened while he was supporting someone else’s system.

There are signs he’s bringing something new. He reportedly emphasized not just structure, but process—a sign he’s focusing on how the Canucks build habits, not just how they line up. His promotion wasn’t automatic either; he interviewed for the job and laid out a clear plan that the front office found compelling.

The Now What: Where This Leaves the Canucks

All eyes are on the offseason. If Foote is genuinely going to be his coach, that starts with how he helps shape the roster. His views are expected to influence which players stay, go, or take on new roles. Elias Pettersson will still have to improve his game—no change there—but Foote may bring a different tone to how that message is delivered.

Let’s assume that Quinn Hughes, while young, is also as intelligent as he seems. If he supported Foote’s hiring (as was suggested), there must be a solid reason. Now the team has two people on the same page—Foote and Hughes—moving forward. They need a chance to pull it together. For those who quickly conclude that Quinn will jump ship to the New Jersey Devils to play with brothers Luke and Jack, what true leader would be so quick to leave something he helped build?

Elias Pettersson, Vancouver Canucks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The Canucks don’t need a miracle. They need consistency, discipline, and a coach who can restore confidence without recycling the past. That’s the opportunity in front of Foote. The fact is that, even with Jack Adams winning Tocchet as their coach, the team was in turmoil. For all his leadership skills and accolades, the bottom line is that Tocchet could not solve the problems.

If Foote can use his up-close experience and strong relational presence to restore relationships, he can go a long way toward building the space for this team to grow into what it can become.

The fans’ skepticism is understandable—this franchise has asked for much faith over the years and delivered very little. But dismissing Foote out of hand ignores what could be a much-needed shift not in system, but in voice and tone. He deserves the chance to lead this team his way and be judged on what he does with that chance, not the baggage of those who came before him.

If the Canucks are serious about turning a corner, fans should be serious about giving Adam Foote the space to take the wheel.