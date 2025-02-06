Draisaitl & Hyman Lead Oilers in 4-3 Overtime Win Over Blackhawks

In a game that saw two of the league’s best players named Connor, it was a two-point performance from Leon Draisaitl and a Zach Hyman goal in overtime that gave the Edmonton Oilers a 4-3 win over the Chicago Blackhawks.

Game Recap

The first period saw no offense, but Oilers’ forward Viktor Arvidsson opened the scoring midway through the second frame with his seventh of the season, taking a corner feed from Mattias Janmark and burying it past Arvid Soderblom to make it 1-0.

Blackhawks’ forward Lukas Reichel got Chicago on the board with just six seconds to go in the period, tipping a net-bound pass from Teuvo Teravainen past Calvin Pickard to tie it at one.

The Oilers retook the lead a minute into the third with Jeff Skinner scoring his 10th of the season, and Draisaitl followed it with his 38th to make it 3-1 Edmonton.

Ryan Donato scored his 16th goal of the season, tying a career-high set in 2021-22 with the Seattle Kraken. Just four minutes later, Donato found Alec Martinez with a cross-ice pass, who one-timed his third of the season to tie it at three, sending the game to overtime.

After a few back-and-forths to open the extra frame, Teravainen touched the puck a second too early and the Chicago bench took a too-many-men penalty, giving the Oilers a 4-on-3 advantage. Eighteen seconds into the power play, Connor McDavid found Hyman for a tap-in out front, giving the Oilers’ winger his 19th of the season and Edmonton a 4-3 overtime win.

Quick Notes

Draisaitl now has 81 points on the season, passing Colorado Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon to become the new scoring leader.

As mentioned earlier, Donato tied his career high in goals, but his assist on Martinez’s goal was also his 16th of the season, setting a new career high.

Forward Jason Dickinson left the ice five minutes into the second period, unable to put any weight on his left leg. He did not return.

The Blackhawks are now 16-31-6 with 38 points, eighth in the Central Division and owners of the second-worst record in the NHL.

Meanwhile, the Oilers remain first in the Pacific Division with a 34-16-4 record and 72 points, holding the second-best record in the Western Conference and third-best in the league.

Chicago’s next game is Friday, Feb. 7 against the Nashville Predators, then they catch a redeye to Missouri to take on the St. Louis Blues on Feb. 8, their final game before the two-week break for the 4 Nations Face-Off.

As for the Oilers, they head home to host the Avalanche on Feb. 7 before the break.