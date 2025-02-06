Chris Kreider’s Late Goal Leads to Rangers 3-2 Victory Over the Bruins

Here we go again. After the Boston Bruins defeated the New York Rangers 6-3 on Saturday afternoon, the two met again. The Bruins entered the game after playing the night prior, while the Rangers were well-rested after a huge victory Sunday against the Vegas Golden Knights. The Rangers kept their winning ways, defeating the Bruins 3-2.

First Period

The first period had a slower start to it. The Bruins got an immediate power play and did not get a single shot on goal. In fact, at the midway point of the period, the Rangers held the shot advantage 3-0, and the Bruins had one attempt. The period was low event the entire way and featured little-to-no offense.

The Rangers held the edge in shot attempts (20-12) and shots on goal (8-4). Neither team generated anything of quality, and the Rangers held the advantage in the expected goals share 0.78-0.53.

Second Period

It took 6:07 of time into the period, but the Rangers broke the ice. After the Rangers dumped in the puck, J.T. Miller went in on the forecheck. He created a turnover by Brandon Carlo and Mika Zibanejad found Artemi Panarin, who blasted it past Joonas Korpisalo.

The Rangers got two power plays that period, and the Bruins managed to kill them both off. Korpisalo stood tall and even stopped Matt Rempe on a breakaway. With 4:57 left in the period, the Bruins tied the game. After David Pastrnak’s initial shot attempt was blocked, he followed through and tied the game. 16 seconds later, the Bruins grabbed the lead. After a dump into the corner, Brad Marchand retrieved the puck and found Elias Lindholm. He quickly fired it on net, and it deflected off Adam Fox and into the net. The Bruins hung onto this lead and took it into the third period.

Third Period

A roughing on the goaltender penalty by Marchand sent the Rangers to the power play. The Bruins killed it off, but shortly after, the Rangers tied the game. With pristine puck movement, K’Andre Miller found Vincent Trocheck back door for the tip-in goal. The Rangers finally retook the lead and shorthanded.

After a miscue by the Bruins power play, Zibanejad entered the zone two-on-one and fed a pass over to Chris Kreider who fired a shot from an angle to make it 3-2. The Bruins pulled the goalie for the extra skater, but it was not enough.