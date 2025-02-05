Projected Lineups for the Bruins vs Rangers – 2/5/25

The Boston Bruins take on the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
BRUINS (27-22-6) at RANGERS (25-23-4)
7 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS
Bruins projected lineup
Morgan Geekie — Pavel Zacha — David Pastrnak
Brad Marchand — Elias Lindholm — Charlie Coyle
Trent Frederic — Matthew Poitras — Oliver Wahlstrom
John Beecher — Mark Kastelic — Justin Brazeau
Mason Lohrei — Charlie McAvoy
Michael Callahan — Andrew Peeke
Nikita Zadorov — Brandon Carlo
Joonas Korpisalo
Jeremy Swayman
Scratched: Jordan Oesterle, Vinni Lettieri, Parker Wotherspoon, Cole Koepke
Injured: Hampus Lindholm (knee)
Status report
The Bruins did not hold a morning skate following a 3-0 win against the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday. Korpisalo could start after Swayman made 36 saves in the shutout.
Rangers projected lineup
Artemi Panarin — J.T. Miller — Mika Zibanejad
Reilly Smith — Vincent Trocheck — Alexis Lafreniere
Chris Kreider — Jonny Brodzinski — Will Cuylle
Jimmy Vesey — Sam Carrick — Matt Rempe
Ryan Lindgren — Adam Fox
K’Andre Miller — Will Borgen
Urho Vaakanainen — Braden Schneider
Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick
Scratched: Zac Jones, Arthur Kaliyev
Injured: Adam Edstrom (lower body)
Status report
Edstrom, a forward, is expected to be out 2 1/2 to 3 1/2 months.
