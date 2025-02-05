Projected Lineups for the Bruins vs Rangers – 2/5/25

The Boston Bruins take on the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

BRUINS (27-22-6) at RANGERS (25-23-4)

7 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS

Bruins projected lineup

Morgan Geekie — Pavel Zacha — David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand — Elias Lindholm — Charlie Coyle

Trent Frederic — Matthew Poitras — Oliver Wahlstrom

John Beecher — Mark Kastelic — Justin Brazeau

Mason Lohrei — Charlie McAvoy

Michael Callahan — Andrew Peeke

Nikita Zadorov — Brandon Carlo

Joonas Korpisalo

Jeremy Swayman

Scratched: Jordan Oesterle, Vinni Lettieri, Parker Wotherspoon, Cole Koepke

Injured: Hampus Lindholm (knee)

Status report

Advertisement: 0:19

The Bruins did not hold a morning skate following a 3-0 win against the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday. Korpisalo could start after Swayman made 36 saves in the shutout.

Latest for THW:

Rangers projected lineup

Artemi Panarin — J.T. Miller — Mika Zibanejad

Reilly Smith — Vincent Trocheck — Alexis Lafreniere

Chris Kreider — Jonny Brodzinski — Will Cuylle

Jimmy Vesey — Sam Carrick — Matt Rempe

Ryan Lindgren — Adam Fox

K’Andre Miller — Will Borgen

Urho Vaakanainen — Braden Schneider

Advertisement: 0:04

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Zac Jones, Arthur Kaliyev

Injured: Adam Edstrom (lower body)

Status report

Edstrom, a forward, is expected to be out 2 1/2 to 3 1/2 months.

Latest for THW: