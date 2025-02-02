Projected Lineups for the Golden Knights vs Rangers – 2/2/25

The Vegas Golden Knights take on the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
GOLDEN KNIGHTS (31-15-6) at RANGERS (24-23-4)
6 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MSG, SNW, SNO, SNE, SN360
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Mark Stone
Victor Olofsson — Tomas Hertl — Pavel Dorofeyev
Raphael Lavoie — Nicolas Roy — Keegan Kolesar
Tanner Pearson — Brett Howden — Brandon Saad
Noah Hanifin — Alex Pietrangelo
Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore
Nicolas Hague — Zach Whitecloud
Adin Hill
Ilya Samsonov
Scratched: Ben Hutton, Kaedan Korczak, Alexander Holtz
Injured: William Karlsson (lower body), Cole Schwindt (lower body)
Status report
Saad practiced with the Golden Knights on Saturday after signing a one-year, $1.5 million contract Friday. He was placed on unconditional waivers by the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday with the purpose of terminating his contract.
Rangers projected lineup
Artemi Panarin — J.T. Miller — Mika Zibanejad
Reilly Smith — Vincent Trocheck — Alexis Lafreniere
Chris Kreider — Jonny Brodzinski — Will Cuylle
Jimmy Vesey — Sam Carrick — Matt Rempe
Ryan Lindgren — Adam Fox
K’Andre Miller — Will Borgen
Urho Vaakanainen — Braden Schneider
Jonathan Quick
Igor Shesterkin
Scratched: Zac Jones, Arthur Kaliyev
Injured: Adam Edstrom (lower body)
Status report
Miller scored twice for the Rangers on Saturday, in a 6-3 loss at the Boston Bruins, after being acquired in a trade from the Vancouver Canucks on Friday. … Quick will likely start after Shesterkin allowed five goals on 24 shots Saturday. … Edstrom, a forward, did not play the third period Saturday after sustaining a lower-body injury.
