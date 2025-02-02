Projected Lineups for the Golden Knights vs Rangers – 2/2/25

The Vegas Golden Knights take on the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

6 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MSG, SNW, SNO, SNE, SN360

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Mark Stone

Victor Olofsson — Tomas Hertl — Pavel Dorofeyev

Raphael Lavoie — Nicolas Roy — Keegan Kolesar

Tanner Pearson — Brett Howden — Brandon Saad

Noah Hanifin — Alex Pietrangelo

Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore

Nicolas Hague — Zach Whitecloud

Adin Hill

Ilya Samsonov

Scratched: Ben Hutton, Kaedan Korczak, Alexander Holtz

Injured: William Karlsson (lower body), Cole Schwindt (lower body)

Status report

Saad practiced with the Golden Knights on Saturday after signing a one-year, $1.5 million contract Friday. He was placed on unconditional waivers by the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday with the purpose of terminating his contract.

Rangers projected lineup

Artemi Panarin — J.T. Miller — Mika Zibanejad

Reilly Smith — Vincent Trocheck — Alexis Lafreniere

Chris Kreider — Jonny Brodzinski — Will Cuylle

Jimmy Vesey — Sam Carrick — Matt Rempe

Ryan Lindgren — Adam Fox

K’Andre Miller — Will Borgen

Urho Vaakanainen — Braden Schneider

Jonathan Quick

Igor Shesterkin

Scratched: Zac Jones, Arthur Kaliyev

Injured: Adam Edstrom (lower body)

Status report

Miller scored twice for the Rangers on Saturday, in a 6-3 loss at the Boston Bruins, after being acquired in a trade from the Vancouver Canucks on Friday. … Quick will likely start after Shesterkin allowed five goals on 24 shots Saturday. … Edstrom, a forward, did not play the third period Saturday after sustaining a lower-body injury.

