4 Takeaways From Rangers’ 6-3 Loss to the Bruins

The New York Rangers (24-22-4) faced off against the Boston Bruins (25-22-6) in a game with significant playoff implications for both teams. In a crushing 6-3 defeat, the Rangers dropped another two crucial points—points they desperately needed in the playoff race. This loss is even more frustrating given the team’s clear decision to go all in this season by trading for J.T. Miller while sitting outside of a playoff spot, despite opting not to do so last season when they were the best regular season team in the league.
Game Recap
After both teams traded chances early in the first period, Urho Vaakanainen took an offensive-zone cross-checking penalty. The Rangers successfully killed off most of the minor, but Ryan Lindgren was then sent to the box for cross-checking Matthew Poitras. As the first penalty expired, Charlie McAvoy ripped a one-timer past Igor Shesterkin, giving the Bruins a 1-0 lead. Just over 30 seconds later, new addition J.T. Miller responded with a one-timer off a feed from Artemi Panarin, tying the game at one. With five minutes left in the period, Lindgren drew a hooking penalty, sending the Rangers to the power play. However, right after Boston killed it off, David Pastrnak capitalized on a pass from Poitras in front of the net, restoring the Bruins’ lead at 2-1 with just under three minutes remaining in the first.
Just over three minutes into the second period, Brad Marchand carried the puck behind the net, and after a shot from the point by Andrew Peeke, Charlie Coyle tipped it past Shesterkin to extend the Bruins’ lead to 3-1. Late in the period, Will Borgen was penalized for tripping, and Pavel Zacha capitalized on the ensuing power play, making it 4-1. Shortly after the goal, Marchand interfered with Vaakanainen, giving the Rangers a power play in the closing moments of the period. Though they couldn’t convert, they would carry 40 seconds of power play time into the start of the third.
Related: Canucks Trade J.T. Miller to Rangers for Filip Chytil
As the third period began with the Rangers still on the power play, J.T. Miller tipped home a pass from Mika Zibanejad, cutting the deficit to two. However, just seconds later, Pastrnak beat Shesterkin for a goal the Rangers’ netminder should have stopped, immediately restoring Boston’s three-goal lead. Four minutes into the period, the Bruins were called for too many men, giving the Rangers another power-play opportunity, but they failed to capitalize. With nine minutes remaining, Johnny Brodzinski redirected a Lindgren shot past Jeremy Swayman, making it 5-3. Too little, too late. The Rangers pulled Shesterkin with 3:32 left, and Pastrnak wasted no time completing his hat trick, sealing the game for Boston.
Rangers Takeaways
- In his first game back as a Ranger, J.T. Miller was easily the team’s best player. He scored twice and looked every bit like the number-one center the Rangers hoped to acquire when they traded for him last night. He brings grit and skill to a team that has been sorely lacking both. Unfortunately, the rest of the Rangers didn’t show up to play.
- The Rangers continue to make unfathomable decisions with their lines and power-play units. Zibanejad does not belong on the top line or the top power-play unit—this has been evident for longer than just this season. Yet, the Rangers keep deploying him as if he’s still the same player he was years ago. The solution is simple: Adam Fox, J.T. Miller, and Artemi Panarin up top, Vincent Trocheck in the bumper role, and Chris Kreider net-front. The even-strength lines are more complicated, but one thing is clear, Zibanejad should be the third-line center, not the top-line right winger. Will Cuylle should be in that spot. He was having a great season until the Rangers placed him alongside Zibanejad. Will the team ever learn? History suggests they won’t, and they will pay for it.
- The Rangers didn’t play a smart game. They took bad penalties, particularly Lindgren and Borgen, and their penalty kill struggled. Their goaltending didn’t do them any favors, either. The Bruins went 2-for-4 on the power play, and the Rangers had no answer for Pastrnak. Meanwhile, New York’s own power play went 1-for-3 but never looked threatening. The solutions are right in front of them, yet they refuse to acknowledge the problems, especially with Zibanejad. But as always, veterans will get preferential treatment over younger players. Just look at Zac Jones. He played well this season when given a chance but fell out of favor, while the Rangers continue to rely on Vaakanainen, K’Andre Miller, and Borgen, who they just signed to a five-year, $4.1 million extension despite only having one full NHL season under his belt.
- Finally, the Rangers better make the playoffs after trading for J.T Miller. If they don’t, the draft pick they moved will become an unprotected 2026 first-rounder. For a team that is already aging and only getting older, that does not bode well for their future.