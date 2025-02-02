Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Matthews, Marner, Nylander & Tavares

Last night, the Toronto Maple Leafs went limping into Edmonton on a three-game losing streak but came skipping out with a hard-fought 4-3 victory over the Oilers. With Saturday’s win, the Maple Leafs stay a single point behind the Florida Panthers at the head of the Atlantic Division with a game in hand.

The Maple Leafs came out swinging in their 4-3 victory over the Edmonton Oilers, jumping to a 3-0 lead by the end of the first period and holding onto a 4-1 advantage well into the third. Even with a late push from Edmonton—including an overturned goal by Leon Draisaitl—the Maple Leafs were able to grind out the win.

In this edition of Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll focus entirely on the contributions of the Core Four. The win was the first game they had all played together in a while.

Auston Matthews: A Milestone Game

Auston Matthews has become more than just a goal scorer; he’s also become a strong playmaker. In the win over Edmonton, Matthews registered two assists, including a key setup on Matthew Knies’ early goal that pushed Toronto to a commanding 3-0 lead. His vision and decision-making are elite. Last night, he kept the Maple Leafs’ offense buzzing.

Auston Matthews and William Nylander of the Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

With his two assists, Matthews put up his 300th career assist in only his 599th game. Doing so that fast places him in some elite company, with other US-born legends like Brett Hull and Pat LaFontaine. Matthews is now sitting at 20 goals and 20 assists this season, and his well-rounded contributions continue to make him one of the most dynamic players in the NHL. Games like last night demonstrate why he’s the cornerstone of his team’s offense. Plain and simple, when he’s on the ice, good things happen.

Mitch Marner: A Playmaker Who Scores Clutch Goals

Mitch Marner is one of the NHL’s premier playmakers. He now sits six assists behind Nathan MacKinnon (60 for the Colorado Avalanche star and 54 for Marner) in second place in the league. However, last night, he also pumped in the game-winning goal in a surprise rush just 18 seconds into the third period. It stood up for the victory.

On the night, Marner finished with a goal and an assist, but his solo rush surprised everyone for the game-winner. He deftly moved around defenders to play tuck-a-puck with Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner’s pads. It gave Toronto what seemed like a comfortable 4-1 lead at the time.

Marner now has 70 points on the season, which ranks fourth in the league. He’s the fuel that keeps the Maple Leafs’ top-line running. But he’s also been a defensive standout. That sometimes gets overshadowed by his heady offensive plays. Given a salary cap that’s set to increase, expect Marner’s next contract to make him one of the highest-paid players in the league.

Mitch Marner, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Funny how things work out. Right now, that’s not much of a bother for most Maple Leafs fans. Last season, at this time, the mood was very different. I’m guessing most Maple Leafs fans hope the team locks him in for a long time.

William Nylander: 30 Goals for the Fifth Time

William Nylander just keeps scoring. In the win against the Oilers, he scored his 30th goal of the season to continue his impressive offense. His wrist shot through traffic from the high slot went exactly where Skinner had been and moved from. Nylander’s intelligent play upped the Maple Leafs’ lead.

Nylander has registered five 30-goal seasons, which means he’s consistent. He’s tied for second in the NHL with 23 even-strength goals, only behind the Oilers’ Leon Draisaitl. Nylander’s offensive production makes him one of the best players in the league. His scoring ability has been a key in Toronto’s success.

John Tavares: Leadership on Display

The Maple Leafs sorely missed John Tavares while he was injured. While Tavares didn’t score a goal last night, his return impacted the game’s outcome. He had missed six games with a lower-body injury. This season has demonstrated how impactful the ex-captain’s presence on the ice can be. He immediately was a difference-maker who helped his Maple Leafs snap their losing streak.

John Tavares, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Tavares is a steady leader on this team, and his return made the Maple Leafs’ top six forwards much more dangerous. While he didn’t register a point on Knies’ goal, his net-front presence helped generate the chaos that allowed the goal to happen. He’s a stabilizing influence and helped keep this strong Oilers team from fully getting back into the game. His on-ice impact was undeniable.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

The one downside to the Maple Leafs’ win was Oliver Ekman-Larsson’s injury. After just five minutes of ice time, Ekman-Larsson was forced to leave the game with a lower-body injury. The defenseman didn’t return for the rest of the game, and it’s uncertain how long he’ll be on the shelf.

Ekman-Larsson has been a solid addition to the team’s blue line this season. His loss will be felt if he can’t suit up in upcoming games. If he can’t go, expect Philippe Myers to return to the lineup. By the way, Conor Timmins has been playing solid hockey.