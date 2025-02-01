3 Takeaways From Maple Leafs’ 4-3 Win Over Oilers

Last night, the Toronto Maple Leafs and Edmonton Oilers faced off in an early game in Edmonton. Toronto jumped out to a quick 3-0 lead and held on to win 4-3. The Oilers pushed hard to tie it, even having a goal called back when John Klingberg went offside, but they couldn’t complete the comeback. This marked their second loss to the Maple Leafs this season.

The game had a ton of intensity, much like a playoff matchup, serving as a reminder to fans of both teams what it would be like if they ever met in a Stanley Cup Final. With that, let’s dive into some key takeaways from the game on Feb. 1.

First Period Won the Game

When William Nylander is buzzing, the entire team plays better. Early in the first period, he was generating plenty of chances and finally broke through, beating Stuart Skinner to give Toronto a 1-0 lead. From there, the rest of the team fed off his energy. The Maple Leafs dominated the opening frame, adding two power-play goals from Matthew Knies and Bobby McMann to take a commanding 3-0 lead into intermission.

William Nylander, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Without that strong first period, Toronto likely wouldn’t have stood a chance. They came out flat in the second, managing just five shots on goal as the Oilers cut the lead to 3-1. In the third, Mitch Marner struck early to restore a three-goal lead at 4-1. However, the game turned into a track meet from there—playing right into Edmonton’s high-octane style. The Oilers capitalized, clawing back to 4-3, but Toronto held on.

Tavares and Knies Returning is Huge

Last night also marked the return of both John Tavares and Knies to the lineup, and the impact was felt immediately. Knies scored the team’s first power-play goal, but on a larger scale, their presence made the team much deeper. McMann shifted down to the third line alongside Max Domi and Nick Robertson, while David Kämpf and Pontus Holmberg slotted into fourth-line roles.

The internal boost was clear. Nylander looked more energized playing alongside his usual linemate (Tavares), and their line delivered the opening goal. Tavares also made a difference in the faceoff circle, adding much-needed depth down the middle. Knies, meanwhile, was all over the ice. He finished the game with a goal, an assist, and four hits in 16:14 of ice time—showing just how much he adds to the lineup.

Joseph (The Brick) Woll

The Maple Leafs owe Joseph Woll dinner for the next few days. Without him stopping 44 shots, this game could have gotten out of hand. Making his first career start in Edmonton, Woll didn’t disappoint.He made a massive save in the first period, sliding across to kick out his leg. But that was nothing compared to his game-saving stop at the buzzer in the third. With the Oilers pressing hard, it looked like the Maple Leafs were about to be scored on.

JOSEPH WOLL WITH A HUGE GLOVE SAVE AT THE BUZZER!! 😱 pic.twitter.com/NzxE5s9VOf — NHL (@NHL) February 2, 2025

However, Woll had other plans. He threw his body in front of a screened shot and then somehow stretched out his glove to rob Corey Perry with an open net right at the buzzer—securing the win. Woll was locked in from the opening puck drop. The broadcast highlighted his deep breathing techniques to keep himself composed, and it clearly worked. Based on last night’s performance, he looks every bit like the Maple Leafs’ goalie of the future.

Looking Ahead for the Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs will now travel to Calgary to take on the Calgary Flames on Tuesday, Feb. 4, in a late 9:00 start time.