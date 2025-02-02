Devils’ Dawson Mercer Set to Play in His 300th NHL Game

The New Jersey Devils just had a player celebrating an exciting milestone, with Tomas Tatar playing in his 900th NHL game on Jan. 29. As the team gets ready to take on the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center on Feb. 2, Dawson Mercer is getting ready to skate in his 300th NHL game.

Mercer has spent his entire NHL career with the Devils so far. As a part of the 2020 Taylor Hall trade with the Arizona Coyotes, the Devils received an 18th overall draft pick. They selected Mercer with that pick in the 2020 NHL Draft.

Dawson Mercer, New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

In his previous three seasons with the Devils, Mercer played in all 82 games. He has earned a total of 131 points, via 64 goals and 67 assists. His performance over these three seasons proved to be a valuable asset to the team, so Mercer signed a three-year contract right before the 2024-25 season started. The contract has an average annual value (AAV) of $4 million.

Mercer has played in all 53 games so far this season, scoring 13 goals and earning 11 assists for a total of 24 points. His 24 points have earned him a spot in the Devils’ top ten point totals, in the seventh slot. Mercer is one of four players who has recorded a shorthanded goal this season, sharing the honor with Brett Pesce, Jesper Bratt, and Nathan Bastian.

Mercer has shown that he deserves a spot on this team. He currently plays right wing alongside captain Nico Hischier on the second line. He averages 17:51 of total time on the ice, which shows he’s doing something right for his team.

Congratulations to Dawson Mercer on his 300th career NHL game!