Devils’ Tomas Tatar to Play in His 900th Game

The New Jersey Devils are preparing to face off against the Philadelphia Flyers again on Jan. 29. As they hope to take their first win against the Flyers this season, Tomas Tatar is preparing to step on the ice for his 900th game of his NHL career.

Tatar was selected 60th overall by the Detroit Red Wings in the 2009 NHL Entry Draft and first season was 2010-2011. He went on to play until the 2017-18 season with the Red Wings. Tatar played in 407 games in Detroit, earning 222 points via 115 goals scored and 107 assists.

Tatar was traded to the Vegas Golden Knights on Feb. 26, 2018. In exchange for Tatar, the Red Wings received a first-round draft pick for the 2018 Draft and a 2021 third-round pick from Vegas. They also received a New York Islanders second-round pick. He went onto play in 20 games for the Golden Knights, scoring four goals and earning two assists for six points.

His time in Vegas was short lived as he was traded to the Montreal Canadiens during the 2018 offseason. The Canadiens received Tatar and Nick Suzuki, as well as the Columbus Blue Jackets’ second-round pick in the 2019 Draft. Vegas received Max Pacioretty. Tatar spent three seasons in Montreal, playing 198 games and recording 149 points via 57 goals and 92 assists.

At the end of the 2020-21 season, Tatar became an unrestricted free agent (UFA). He signed with the New Jersey Devils on a two-year contract worth a $4.5 million average annual value (AAV). In his first two seasons with the Devils, he played in 158 games and earned 78 points via 35 goals and 43 assists.

Tomas Tatar, New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

As the 2022-23 season closed, Tatar became a UFA again. The Colorado Avalanche signed him right before the 2023-24 season began, on Sept. 12. 2023. He only played 27 games with the Avalanche before being traded to the Seattle Kraken on Dec. 15 2023. In his 27 games, he scored one goal and earned eight assists nine points. Finishing the season as a member of the Kraken, he played in 43 games, scoring eight goals and adding seven assists for 15 points.

At the end of the 2023-24 season, Tatar became a UFA and the Devils signed him on July 2 to a one-year contract worth $1.8 million. So far this season, he has played in 46 games, scoring five goals and adding seven assists for 12 points. His 47th game this season is also his 900th-career game.

Congratulations to Tomas Tatar for reaching this incredible milestone!