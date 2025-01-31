Blue Jackets Open Western Trip With OT Win Over Golden Knights

The Columbus Blue Jackets embarked on their last road trip to the west this season hoping to continue their winning ways. Thanks to an important contributor back from injury, they started on the right foot.

After missing three games due to an upper-body injury, Cole Sillinger returned to the lineup and scored the game winner in overtime to lift the Blue Jackets to a 2-1 win over the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena. Adam Fantilli scored again while playing in his 100th NHL game.

The story of this game was two good defensive teams not allowing the other much in the way of scoring chances.

Game Recap

The Golden Knights did have their way early with a push on home ice. Their hottest goal scorer Tomas Hertl beat Elvis Merzlikins just 4:58 into the game. Hertl had the left wing all to himself and made no mistake.

Then just under 30 seconds later, Mathieu Olivier went to the box for tripping. The Blue Jackets rose to the occasion to kill that penalty off. That helped settle them into the game.

Late in the first period, their persistence paid off. Golden Knights’ goalie Ilya Samsonov thought he had the puck covered. Adam Fantilli was able to knock it loose. The puck hit the skate of defenseman Nic Hague and went in to tie the game. That was Fantilli’s 15th goal of the season. He continues to shine as the top center. He did well in a tough matchup against Jack Eichel all night.

The second and third periods can each be best summed up as two good defensive teams going toe-to-toe and no one giving an inch. Both teams hit posts along the way. But there were very few if any second and third chances.

With no scoring in the final 40 minutes, overtime was required. The Blue Jackets were able to finish the job in less than a minute.

Kent Johnson got a breakaway after a Golden Knights’ turnover. Although Samsonov stopped Johnson’s attempt, the puck was touched by Zach Werenski and eventually laid in front for Sillinger to finish into an open net. That secured an all-important second point to start the road trip on the right foot.

Cole Sillinger scored the game winner in overtime on Thursday night in Vegas. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Both goalies played well in this one. Merzlikins made 25 saves to continue his hot streak. He’s now 10-2-1 in his last 13 starts. Samsonov made 22 saves to help the Golden Knights earn a point.

It will be a quick turnaround for the Blue Jackets with a trip up I-15 for their first game in Salt Lake City against the Utah Hockey Club on Friday night. The Golden Knights’ homestand is now over. They will travel east to play the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Sunday night.