Red Wings Erase 2-Goal Deficit to Defeat Oilers 3-2 in a Shootout

The Detroit Red Wings made their only trip to Edmonton on Thursday night (Jan. 30) to battle the Oilers from Rogers Place with both teams riding three-game winning streaks. This was a highly entertaining contest that saw the Red Wings defeat the Oilers 3-2 in a shootout, after falling behind 2-0 early in the first period. Here’s your game recap.

Game Recap

The Oilers opened the scoring on Leon Draisaitl’s 36th goal of the season with a power-play marker 6:49 into the opening frame. Evan Bouchard’s fluttery pass bounced over the stick of defenceman Ben Chiarot and right on the tape of the superstar forward, whose wrister went over the right pad of goaltender Alex Lyon. A few minutes later, the Oilers extended their lead on Jeff Skinner’s ninth of the season. Adam Henrique threw the puck on net and Lyon couldn’t control the rebound. The puck found its way to the slot on a scramble in front, and Skinner was in the right place at the right time. Edmonton took a 2-0 lead into the dressing room and had a 15-7 shot advantage.

Detroit cut the lead to one midway through the second period. Jonatan Berggren took a wrister from behind the right faceoff dot, and the puck was redirected by Michael Rasmussen and past goaltender Stuart Skinner for his eighth of the season. Less than two minutes later, Dylan Larkin tied the game at two. He used his great speed to get past the defender and slid the puck through Skinner’s legs for his 22nd goal of the season. This game was tied at two heading into the second intermission with Detroit outshooting Edmonton 14-13 in that middle frame, with the Oilers having a 27-21 shot advantage overall.

There was no scoring in the third period, so this game headed to overtime tied at two with the Oilers having a 43-29 shot advantage. The overtime solved nothing, so we headed to a shootout in which Detroit came away with the victory courtesy of Larkin and Lucas Raymond’s shootout goals.

Both goaltenders were excellent in this one. Lyon stopped 45 of 47 shots for a spectacular .957 save percentage (SV%) in the win, while Skinner stopped 32 of 34 shots for a .941 SV% in defeat.

Both teams are back in action on Saturday (Feb. 1). The Red Wings continue their four-game Pacific Division road trip against the Calgary Flames, while the Oilers conclude their six-game homestand against Auston Matthews and the Toronto Maple Leafs.