Golden Knights’ Pavel Dorofeyev Blossoming in Breakout Season

When the Dallas Stars ousted the Vegas Golden Knights last postseason in seven games, there was a common theme after the defending champions were bounced out: their inability to score. They averaged 2.28 goals per game (G/GP) during their series with the Stars, which was a leading reason for not them not having a deeper playoff push.

Fast-forward to this season, they sit in fourth, averaging 3.39 G/GP, thanks to the breakout season by Pavel Dorofeyev, who has finally found his place in the lineup as a legitimate top-six threat. Since losing Jonathan Marchessault to the Nashville Predators this past offseason to free agency, the Golden Knights were in dire need of a winger. Who knew they had that winger all along in Dorofeyev?

Dorofeyev is leading the Golden Knights in goals with 22 ahead of perennial stars Jack Eichel, Tomáš Hertl and Mark Stone. While it’s true that the Russian winger has had his fair share of droughts and struggles throughout this season, he has spun into one of the Golden Knights’ top threats on offense.

At only 24 years old, Dorofeyev has arguably been the biggest surprise for the Golden Knights this season, and it looks like the sky is the limit.

What’s Been Clicking for Dorofeyev?

Entering this season, there was a very obvious strength for the Golden Knights, and it was their centers. It’s easy to see that when looking at a roster with elite talents like Hertl and Eichel. A weakness was certainly their wingers, but Dorofeyev has stepped up.

While he’s stepped up in many ways this season, he’s been most impressive on the power play. Dorofeyev is tied for fifth in the league in power-play goals. Up there are players like Leon Draisaitl, Kyle Connor and Steven Stamkos, so, needless to say, some elite company.

Pavel Dorofeyev, Vegas Golden Knights (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Aside from the power-play success, as of late, he’s been in the right spot at the right time every time. In his past ten games, he has had eight goals and 12 points. He has five points in his last five games.

Dorofeyev has been on fire lately, and he’s been helping the Golden Knights in what seems like each game, which has been massive for his development not only for this season but for the future.

Still Room to Grow for Dorofeyev

Undoubtedly, Dorofeyev has been one of the best players on the Golden Knights in the past month. That’s no secret, but there is still room to grow. One of the key areas of growth that many fans are likely eager to see is consistency and constant repetition.

Dorofeyev is providing the team with a major offensive force right now, but can he keep it up throughout the month of February and the rest of the season? Throughout his career, he’s dealt with inconsistency issues, which is ultimately why he hasn’t made an impact until this season.

The Golden Knights will need everyone at their best as they hit the final stretch and navigate through the trade deadline. They recently signed unrestricted free agent (UFA) Brandon Saad to a one-year contract after being put on waivers by the St. Louis Blues. This won’t hinder Dorofeyev, but assuming the Golden Knights stack up for yet another playoff run, they’ll need the Russian winger at his best.

Needless to say, Dorofeyev has been a surprise this season, but he’s shown he belongs in the NHL this season and will look to continue making a substantial impact down the stretch.

Dorofeyev Finally an NHL Regular in Vegas

After only playing a combined 67 games in the past three seasons and registering 20 goals and 33 points, it’s safe to say Dorofeyev is finally a regular in Vegas. It seemed like a continuous cycle of him being called up and sent back down for various reasons each time, but now, that is in the rear-view mirror.

The winger has been dynamite on the power play and has shown signs of growth and maturing from day one of the season. He will look to continue doing so in the second half.