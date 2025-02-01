Devils Recall Nico Daws From the Utica Comets

The New Jersey Devils have recalled goaltender Nico Daws from the Utica Comets. The club made the announcement on Saturday morning, and Daws joined the team for practice. The news comes just two days after Isaac Poulter was reassigned to the American Hockey League (AHL).

Daws will travel with the team for their upcoming two-game road trip against the Buffalo Sabres and the Pittsburgh Penguins. He will serve as Jake Allen’s backup while Jacob Markstrom remains out with an MCL sprain.

Daws has not played in an NHL game yet this season. He was recalled for the first time this season in mid-December but did not make an appearance with the Devils. Across 21 games in the 2023-24 season, he had a .894 save percentage (SV%). Daws currently has a 5-14-1 record with the Comets, along with a 3.40 goals-against average (GAA) and a .888 SV%.

#NEWS: We've recalled G Nico Daws from Utica (AHL).

Last week, head coach Sheldon Keefe stated that Daws would be recalled as Allen’s backup in the Devils’ last stretch of games before the 4 Nations Face-Off break. It appears that Daws will start in at least one game before then.

Despite having a less-than-ideal start to the season in Utica, Daws must prove that he is capable at an NHL level. His last NHL game was on March 16, 2024, where he recorded a shutout against the Arizona Coyotes (now Utah Hockey Club). A strong performance in this upcoming string of games is the perfect opportunity for Daws to redeem himself.